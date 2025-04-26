



St. Paul An attempt by the Senate of Minnesota to check a proposed relocation of the American hockey hall of fame of the iron reach was defeated on Friday 24 April. A change in a bill for the state budget, introduced by Senator Grant Hauschild (DFL-HERMANTOWN), to prohibit the use of state funds to relocate, renovate or build a new facility outside the Iron Range, was rejected by the Senate of Minnesota in a 32-30 vote. Senator Rob Farnsworth (R-Hibbing) was the only Republican Senator who voted for the measure. Senator Karin Housley (R-Stillwater), who also serves as chairman of the US Hockey Hall of Fame Museum Board, was one of the different voices. I encourage a no-voice on this amendment to give the US Hockey Hall of Fame (museum) the freedom to do what they choose to do and vote how they want to do it, not legislators in St. Paul who tell them what they can or cannot do, said Housley, whose husband, Phil, is a Hall of Fame Induction. The facility, located on Hat Trick Drive in Eveleth since 1973, is the source of a construction argument within his board and the hockey community in general. According to Minnesota Public Radio, Minnesota Wild from the National Hockey League are interested in moving the facility to St. Paul as part of a planned redevelopment of the home arena of the team, Xcel Energy Center and the surrounding area. Moving the facility from the iron reach, a few hours' drive from a major urban area, can stimulate the presence, finance improvements and strengthen the financial health of the organization. Local legislators and board members, however, are in weapons about the removal of a community point of pride and source of tourism from an area with considerable historical importance for the sport and have noted that other similar facilities have also been in the countryside, such as the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum in Cooperstown, New York (population 1,794). A rally that opposed the proposed relocation was planned for Saturday afternoon in the Eveleth facility. Senator Michael Kreun (R-Blaine) has expressed concern about the constitution of the amendment. If there was a bill for us and said that we should use state money to move the hockey hall of fame from Eveleth to somewhere else, id voice no. That is not what this is, said moan. This is an unconstitutional symbolic virtue change that should not be taken seriously in this room. When expressing his support to the amendment, Hauschild mentioned the historic roots of hockey in the Iron reach, specifically eveleer. “Eveleth Isnt Just a City. Its The Birthplace of American Hockey Greatness, Where Generations of Kids Grew Up Skating Ponds With Dreams Bigger Than The Towns They Came From. More than 80 Players from Eveleth, SAID HADID HADID HADID HADID HADID HADID HADID HADID HADID. Thats not just remarkable its foundational to the story of American hockey. “ Although the amendment has not been successful, Hausschild will continue to fight to keep the American hockey hall of fame in Eveleth. “This is just the beginning, said Hauschild. Now legislators are aware that the use of state dollars to move the American Hockeyhall or Fame will be called up. I will not stop fighting to protect the hall, to protect our history, and to ensure that future generations know that american Hockeys, Minnesota. Peter Mattras van Colchester, Connecticut, visits the US Hockey Hall of Fame on June 29, 2022. Steve to Dig / File / Duluel News Tribune

