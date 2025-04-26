News – Table Tennis Australia





Table Tennis Australia (TTA) convened Bring together the annual general meeting earlier today, key stakeholders from the entire nationMarking an important moment for reflection, recognition and planning for the future of our sport. During the AVA, Steve Knapp and William Henzell were again reappointed to the board as chosen directors for a period of two years, so that their leadership and dedication to promoting table tennis in Australia. We Congratulate them both and look forward to their continuous contributions to lead the organization ahead. As a recognition for their tireless dedication and relentless dedication at table tennis in Australia, we were proud of the life membership of BEV and Brian James. Their long -term service has had an in -depth and lasting impact on our table tennis Community, and this honor is proof of their estate. After the AVA, a strategic forum workshop was held with those present to explore the theme of the future of sport. An important focus of the discussion was how we can develop our membership model to ensure that it is inclusive, representative and Sustainable, create The right categories and opportunities for all participants. The forum also discussed the importance of developing a sustainable and profitable commercial approach, aimed at building coordinated partnerships with brands that share our values ​​and can offer meaningful support to our sport. Thank you to all those present for your valuable insights and involvement. Together we form a strong and inclusive future for table tennis in Australia. These discussions and Results of the AGM and forum today part of The strategic priorities of TTA for the coming years, aimed at governance, community involvement and sustainable growth. By promoting a strong and inclusive table tennis community, TTA wants to elevate the sport to new heights and guarantee its continuous success in Australia. -A-

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tabletennis.org.au/news/tta-holds-annual-general-meeting-and-strategic-forum The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos