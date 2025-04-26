Sports
It seems that the Wolverines have a new No. 1 WR
There are certain figures that have a lot of weight at the University of Michigan. Whether it is no. 2, no. 21 or no. 98, those figures have a special meaning in Ann Arbor that fans are well aware of. But there is another number that traditionally has a great deal of meaning at the broad receiver position – the number 1.
Legendary broad recipients such as Anthony Carter, Beylon Edwards, Derrick Alexander and even Roman Wilson have all worn the famous No. 1 Jersey over the years. And although there is still a question about whether that Jersey number still has the same meaning as ever in Ann Arbor, it is always remarkable when a man decides to wear it.
On the way to the 2025 season, it seems that the new No. 1 WR has been unveiled – Donaven McCulley.
On Friday McCulley shared a photo on his Instagram account where he can be seen in the famous No. 1 sweater. It is hard to say whether this is a recent photo or whether it indicates a change from No. 13 to No. 1, but it certainly seems that he will wear the new number this fall.
The Former Indiana Wideout Has received a lot of praise since the switch to Michigan. McCulley offers a much needed experienced presence in the wide reception room and the staff has described him as a man who leads the peloton. On 6-5, 200 pounds, McCulley also offers the type of size and athletics at the position that Michigan has not had for some time.
There is no doubt that McCulley will be part of the start rotation in Ann Arbor this fall, and a switch to the number 1 sweater would only reinforce everything we heard about him this spring.
