



Cary, NC (April 25, 2025)–The 2025 tennis season ended on Friday morning, when the sixth placed Lady Bears lost their semi-final of mid-eastern Athletic Conference (Meac) to number 2 North Carolina Central, 4-2 in Cary Tennis Park. The competition was broadcast live on ESPN+. With the victory, NCCU (13-8) went on to his first MEAC final in program history and Wrequed the quarter-final loss of last season against Morgan State. For Morgan State (6-18) it was the second consecutive semifinal of the Lady Bears in the MEAC championship. The Eagles started the game and claimed that the double point has a 1-0 lead, after victories over number 1 double through the score of 6-3 and no. 2 Double with a 6-2 victory. Morgan State (6-18) then dropped three of the five singles games played to achieve the 4-2 match win. The victories of the Lady Bears were number 3 singles where Julia Jeffrey Mariana defeated Zottoli, 6-3, 6-3. Marta Serra Carles grabbed a 6-3, 6-0 win over number 5 Singles on Valentina de Aquino Monsanto. Follow Morgan State Athletics in Cyberspace There are many ways to keep up with MSU atletiekonlineAnd on the way:

