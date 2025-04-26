At least 4 dead, 500 injured as explosion Shahid Rajaee Port Rockt





TEHRAN – A huge explosion took place around 12.30 pm local time on Saturday in the port of Shahid Rajaee in the province of Southern Hormozgan, leaving at least four dead and 500 injured, according to the Red Crescent Society. The strategically important port is approximately 15 kilometers southwest of the port of Bandar Abbas on the northern bank of the Strait of Hormuz. The exact cause of the explosion must still be known. Fatemeh Mohajerani, the government spokeswoman, said that some containers stored in the port and that chemicals contain were probably exploded. The wounded were transferred to Hormozgan hospitals. Eskandar Momeni, the Minister of the Interior, and Pirhossein Kolivand, the head of the Red Crescent Society, went to Bandar Abbas. Twenty Rapid Response teams and five helicopters were sent to the scene after the explosion. The Emergency Operations Center has been made alert and the process of offering lighting to victims and the actions of the operational teams will be monitored in real time. Medical centers in Hormozgan, Fars and Kerman provinces are fully willing to get the injured. Some medical centers in Tehran have also announced their willingness to accept the wounded if necessary. First reports indicate that the explosion was created in an administrative building within the port complex. The explosion was so intense that it completely destroyed the building and seriously damaged many vehicles, the press of the press reported. After the incident, all port activities were suspended because security and emergency teams worked to secure the area. Authorities immediately declared a state of emergency in hospitals in Bandar Abbas in preparation for possible mass victims. The National Iranian oil refining and distribution company has also announced that the explosion had nothing to do with refineries, fuel tanks, distribution centers or oil pipelines associated with this company in that area, and that the facilities in Bandar Abbas currently operated without interruption. President Masoud Pezeshkian expressed deep sorrow about the incident and offered sympathy to the families of the victims. First vice-president Mohammad-Reza Aref ordered immediately and extensive studies to determine the exact cause of the incident and the extent of the damage.

