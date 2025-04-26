Sports
Best available Penn State football players for day 3 of the NFL Draft
NFL Draft Studs and Sleepers: Tyler Warren, other tight final perspectives
FTWS Christian Dandrea has Tyler Warren as the striking tight end in the NFL design of 2025, in which skills such as Grek and Deebo are combined.
Penn State Football still has a lot of prospects on the board for day 3 of the NFL Draft 2025.
Thursday's opening evening was emphasized by Penn State Edge Rusher Abdul Carter (New York Giants) third general and tight end Tyler Warren (Indianapolis Colts) A little later on number 14.
The Nittany Lions'The third choice came in the third round of Friday: Safety KJ Winston went to the Tennessee Titans With the 82nd general choice.
The design will resume on Saturday at noon.
Here are the seven Penn State players who are still available on day three.
The best available players from Penn State Football, rounds 5-7
The next few names from Penn State are likely to be on the defensive side of the ball: from Safety Jaylen Reed, who took place in the middle rounds after a strong season 2024 season to Linebacker Kobe King, a reliable enforcement around scrimmage, into a criminal rules.
Jaylen Reed, Safety, Senior
Reed kept his own behind in the secondary after Winston went down, and he could be a secret choice for a team that was looking for productive safety. He led Penn State with 98 tackles for 2.5 bags and 3 interceptions.
Kobe King, Linebacker, Redshirt Junior
Do not be surprised if Kobe King is still on the board late on the third day, because Linebacker was not a hot commodity, only two were chosen in each of the first two rounds. The Dane Brugler of the athletics has mentioned King as the no. 8 pounds in the class. Let's see if the Linebacker position is more common in the next rounds.
Jalen Kimber, Cornerback, Redshirt Senior
The team that takes Kimber believes in his ability to improve his ball skills and become stronger. But he has the speed to compete against NFL broad recipients and is a willing tackler, which is a plus at Cornerback.
Sal Wormley, offensive line, Redshirt Senior+
The explosion and physicality of Sal Wormley in the Run game is what makes him an attractive prospect, but his lack of lateral speed and inconsistent technology evokes concern about his success in pass protection.
His two best qualities are positional size and experience. The three-year Power 4-Starter has enviable measurable measurable values (6-foot-3, 320 pounds), which opens the door for the early playing time.
Coziah Izzard, defensive Tackle, Senior
Coziah Izzard is another powerful lineman with impressive athletics that showed the power as a playmaker in the Achterveld in limited playing time. The advantage is certainly with more consistency with technology and play-to-play efforts.
Dvon J-Thomas, Defensive Tackle, Redshirt Senior+
Dvon J-Thomas brings a solid positional depth to a team that needs defensive line help. He is a team leader and reliable Run soldier who is used to sharing the field with other talented rulers in Penn State. After a solid show on Pro Day, he is at least signed as a UDFA or a training camp.
Amin Vanover, Defensive End, Senior
Although he does not miss a starter experience, Amin Vanover has an impressive length and promise as a pass-row at the next level. He was unable to break through a talented edge of rush space until he filled in an injured Dani Dennis Sutton in the middle of last season. If he received an exemption, he would have returned to Happy Valley to prove his value in 2025.
Frank Bodani treats Penn State Football for the York Daily Record and USA Today Network. Contact him via [email protected] And follow him on X, formerly known as Twitter, @ydrpennstate.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.ydr.com/story/sports/college/penn-state/football/2025/04/26/penn-state-football-best-available-nfl-draft-prospects-rounds-4-7/83160680007/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Pakistanis who injured the ex-PM Imran Khan in 2022 attack condemned to life | World News
- Trump pays tribute to a pope who disagree with him publicly and in a bissext manner, meets Zelensky
- The opposition of Turkey indicates that the plan of the Erdogan canal behind the last arrests | National
- Deepmind UK staff tries to combine and challenge the defensive trading and Israel link.
- 'Break all cricket tires with Pakistan': ex-BCCI president sourv ganguly blunt after pahalgam terrorist attack
- Earth Week ends with a smile on the sky
- Consider the measles vaccine and booster shots from the recent outbreak
- As a new earthquake shakes South Carolina, the expert gives insight
- XI exhorts the promotion of healthy and ordered development of AI
- After meeting Zelenskyy, Trump expresses that Putin is ready to end the Ukraine War
- 100 days of vicissitude and chaos
- Jokowi attended the funeral of Pope Francis at the Vatican