Best available Penn State football players for day 3 of the NFL Draft

FTWS Christian Dandrea has Tyler Warren as the striking tight end in the NFL design of 2025, in which skills such as Grek and Deebo are combined.

Penn State Football still has a lot of prospects on the board for day 3 of the NFL Draft 2025.

Thursday's opening evening was emphasized by Penn State Edge Rusher Abdul Carter (New York Giants) third general and tight end Tyler Warren (Indianapolis Colts) A little later on number 14.

The Nittany Lions'The third choice came in the third round of Friday: Safety KJ Winston went to the Tennessee Titans With the 82nd general choice.

The design will resume on Saturday at noon.

Here are the seven Penn State players who are still available on day three.

The best available players from Penn State Football, rounds 5-7

The next few names from Penn State are likely to be on the defensive side of the ball: from Safety Jaylen Reed, who took place in the middle rounds after a strong season 2024 season to Linebacker Kobe King, a reliable enforcement around scrimmage, into a criminal rules.

Jaylen Reed, Safety, Senior

Reed kept his own behind in the secondary after Winston went down, and he could be a secret choice for a team that was looking for productive safety. He led Penn State with 98 tackles for 2.5 bags and 3 interceptions.

Kobe King, Linebacker, Redshirt Junior

Do not be surprised if Kobe King is still on the board late on the third day, because Linebacker was not a hot commodity, only two were chosen in each of the first two rounds. The Dane Brugler of the athletics has mentioned King as the no. 8 pounds in the class. Let's see if the Linebacker position is more common in the next rounds.

Jalen Kimber, Cornerback, Redshirt Senior

The team that takes Kimber believes in his ability to improve his ball skills and become stronger. But he has the speed to compete against NFL broad recipients and is a willing tackler, which is a plus at Cornerback.

Sal Wormley, offensive line, Redshirt Senior+

The explosion and physicality of Sal Wormley in the Run game is what makes him an attractive prospect, but his lack of lateral speed and inconsistent technology evokes concern about his success in pass protection.

His two best qualities are positional size and experience. The three-year Power 4-Starter has enviable measurable measurable values ​​(6-foot-3, 320 pounds), which opens the door for the early playing time.

Coziah Izzard, defensive Tackle, Senior

Coziah Izzard is another powerful lineman with impressive athletics that showed the power as a playmaker in the Achterveld in limited playing time. The advantage is certainly with more consistency with technology and play-to-play efforts.

Dvon J-Thomas, Defensive Tackle, Redshirt Senior+

Dvon J-Thomas brings a solid positional depth to a team that needs defensive line help. He is a team leader and reliable Run soldier who is used to sharing the field with other talented rulers in Penn State. After a solid show on Pro Day, he is at least signed as a UDFA or a training camp.

Amin Vanover, Defensive End, Senior

Although he does not miss a starter experience, Amin Vanover has an impressive length and promise as a pass-row at the next level. He was unable to break through a talented edge of rush space until he filled in an injured Dani Dennis Sutton in the middle of last season. If he received an exemption, he would have returned to Happy Valley to prove his value in 2025.

