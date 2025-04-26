Madrid

Djokovic is confronted with 'new reality' after Madrid's exit

The 37-year-old suffers a third consecutive defeat

April 26, 2025

Florence Tan Jun/Mutua Madrid Open Novak Djokovic leaves Madrid with a seasonal record of 12-7.

By Jerome Coombe

For the majority of two decades, Novak Djokovic sets standards in tennis that few could reach and could maintain even less. But after his defeat of the straight sets against Matteo Arnaldi open in his opening match on the Mutua Madrid, the 99-meal Titlist Titlist recognized the new chapter with which he is confronted.

It is a filled with new challenges and unknown struggles. Handy spoken after his exit on Saturday, which marks his third consecutive defeat after he fell into the Miami final and in his Monte-Carlo-Opener, Djokovic thought about his shifting expectations.

I hoped that I could play another game than I played in Monte-Carlo. [Its] A bit of a new reality for me, I have to say, Djokovic said after his 6-3, 6-4 loss to Arnaldi. Trying to win a competition or two, not really to think about getting far into the tournament, it is a very different feeling than what I had in more than 20 years of professional tennis.

It is a challenge for me mentally to really face these kinds of sensations on the field, now to go out early now regularly in tournaments.

View highlights of Arnaldi's upset about Djokovic:

Djokovic came painfully close to claiming his 100th title at Tour level in Miami, but was stopped by inspired #nextgenatp Czech Jakub Mensik in the champion competition. Transition on the clay, the first number 1 in the PIF ATP ranking listed to build up some momentum.

Nevertheless, his defeat against Arnaldi in their first Lexus ATP Head2head meeting indicates a three-match losing streak this year. Djokovic had not suffered three consecutive defeats since 2018, but has now done this twice in 2025.

It is clear that you are losing a competition, you are not feeling well, but this year I have had a few where I was losing in the first round, unfortunately, Djokovic added. I knew it would be a really tough opening match for me in this tournament. Arnaldi is really a good player, a high -quality player.

I didn't have too many matches on clay. I have practiced well, but it is very different if you get out of the competition. I think it's positive that I really enjoyed more than me [did] In Monte-Carlo, so that's a good thing. But it is clear that the level of tennis is not where I would like it.

But that is the circle of life and the career, it would eventually happen.

You may also like it: Arnaldi disrupts Djokovic in Madrid

World No. 5 Djokovic leaves the Spanish capital, where he won three of his record 40 ATP Masters 1000 titles, with a record of 12-7 in the season, according to the Infosys ATP Win/Loss index. The 37-year-old runs the risk this week to fall outside the top 5 in the PIF ATP ranking, depending on other results. While Djokovic continues to navigate in both results and expectations in both results and expectations, the pressure he once flourished now offers a different kind of challenge.

Pressure is part of the sport and part of what we do at this highest level, so it will never disappear, it is just a different kind of pressure, Djokovic added. But every time I get on the field, I feel the nerves, I feel stress, I feel everything I think all other players feel, and also excitement.

[Competing] Was a bit more challenging for me to be honest. But of course I will do my best for the future.