When Bill Armstrong Bill Armstrong of Utah Hockey Club attended the 2024 world championship, he was blown away by the Reception De Latvian fans gave the home team. He took a video of the crowd hoping to build that kind of environment in Salt Lake City.

Less than five months later he was blown away again by a crowd. But this time he did not have to fly abroad to see that it was in the Delta center.

It was as if we were already nearby for 10 years, he said.

For the first few months of the inaugural season of Utah HCs, that passion was raw and unbridled. Fans would cheer up their hearts with every small indication of Triumph: hits, saves and every UHC recording even somewhat focused on the grid. And of course they would be every fine and outside of Utah Booen, regardless of how justified it was.

Utah Hockey Club -Fans cheer after the Utah Hockey Club scored during an NHL match against the New Jersey Devils in the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday 1 March 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

But somewhere along the way the passion was focused and intelligent. The cheers for shot attempts turned into collective AWW sounds when they missed the net; De Booing only accompanied the bad calls; The anticipation could be felt during the real scoring opportunities, instead of just the three-on-three rushes.

I think it grew during the season, Utah -Coach and Tourigny of the fans of the Hockey Knowledge about a postseas episode of the Utah Puck Report Podcast. I think they were more passionate about the team. They followed the competition and they followed the competition and they are now much more knowledge.

That hockey intelligence probably came from a few different perspectives: watch more games, consume more hockey content and even play the sport.

Utah HC president of hockey activities Chris Armstrong said in his postseason exit interview that 10,000 children participated in Utahs various learning to play programs this year that is twice the number of registered youth hockey players in Utah last year. The team builds up more ice rinks and encourages local municipalities and investors to follow.

The youth hockey program is so important, said UHC defender Sean Durzi in an interview in October. To think about what it did in my life, whether I made (the NHL) or not, I have made so many friendships, so many good relationships, just kept me busy in my youth, taught me so many life lessons that you can't really emulate differently.

What is needed before Utah becomes a hockey broochest?

How smart as the future looks like all levels in Utah, the state has a long way to go before he achieves the kind of success that various Eastern and Midwestern states have been enjoying for decades.

It starts with accessibility. Building more ice rinks lowers the entry threshold in terms of costs, travel distance and available ice age. A lower access threshold enables more children to play the sport, creating higher levels of competition and the best players in Utahs can stay around for longer, rather than leave to play junior or collegial hockey elsewhere.

Rendings are facing an ice rink after a tour of the new practical facility of the Utah Hockey Clubs in the stores in South Town in Sandy on Monday 7 April 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

At present, the highest level of collegial hockey of Utahs is the I have been the door of the program. at the University of Utah. There are also some ACHA D2 programs in the state, but there is no route that leads directly to the NHL (or the PWHL for girls).

As for Junior Hockey, UTAH has two NCDC teams and two USPHL Premier teams. These competitions often lead their players to collegial opportunities, but because Utah does not have NCAA programs, the best players have to leave the state.

Implementing NCAA hockey is the necessary next step in growing hockey in Utah from the ground.

Both the American and ladies American teams at the 2002 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City almost fully consisted of players from the Eastern States. How cool would it be to have a player born in Utah in Utah when the Olympic Games return to the state in 2034?