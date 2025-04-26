Doja Cat now available on Meta Horizon Worlds Music Valley





Meta introduces three Doja Cat Avatars for purchase and use in the VR Horizon Worlds. These are the newest fantastic avatar -following Avatars in Metas Horizon WorldsAnd users can each buy of the three Doja Cat, each searches 750 Meta credits, or around $ 7.50. The Avatars can be found in Horizon Worlds Music Valley. They are the first fantastic avatars inspired by a musical artist, while Meta seems to be accelerating on a part of what Fortnite does. The Doja Cat Avatars coincide with the re-prime minister of Doja Cat: The Scarlet Tour in VR, who now runs until 5 May in Music Valley Meta Quest. With an 180-degree field of visual field, Meta Quest fans offers one on the first driving card for free compelling music concerts such as Doja Cats. Expressing myself by style, fashion and art is incredibly important to me, said Doja Cat. My goal has always been to create a deeper connection with my fans, and this new avatar for Meta Horizon worlds enables me to do that. I could no longer be excited to share it with them. In addition to the Avatars, the Music Valley Merch store has four Doja Cat T-shirts for your Avatar to wear. Users who tune into the VR concert for at least 10 minutes also receive an emote with the DOJA CAT theme. After that, fans can view virtual versions of other artists, such as Charli XCX, Troye Sivan, Raye and Blackpink. Although the idea of ​​celebrities as a purchasable Avatars is far from new, Doja Cat is the first music celebrity available at Meta. Earlier, the company released a Captain America Avatar in February based on Sam Wilson's portraital of the character. In the meantime, in the past, Epic Games Fortnite has released tons of Avatars with musician theme, with the latest Sabrina Carpenter. It is worth mentioning that Metas Fantastic Avatars only in Horizon Worlds, they will not appear in other apps that use the Meta Avatars functionality, such as Golf+ and Eleven Table Tennis.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.digitalmusicnews.com/2025/04/25/doja-cat-meta-horizon-worlds-music-valley/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos