'Break all cricket tires with Pakistan': ex-BCCI president sourv ganguly blunt after pahalgam terrorist attack







Former Indian Captain and Board of Directors for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourv Ganguly said that India would break all cricket tires with Pakistan. Ganguly spoke with Ani in Kolkata. Over the years, India and Pakistan have only met in ICC events, such as the T20 and 50 about world cups, the ICC Champions Trophy and Asian Cricket Council (ACC)-organized Asia Cup events. Speaking with Ani Ganguly said: “100 percent, this (breaking ties with Pakistan) must be done. Strict action is necessary. It is not a joke that such things happen every year. Terrorism cannot be tolerated.” Due to tense political relations between the two countries, India has not traveled to Pakistan since 2008 when they participated in the Asia Cup. The two arch rivals played a bilateral series in 2012-2013 in India for the last time, consisting of white-ball matches. During the recently organized ICC Champions trophy, India did not travel to Pakistan; Instead, they played all their matches in Dubai under a hybrid model. The chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC), Jay Shah, has also decided on the hybrid model for all ICC events in the 2024-27 cycle, which will be held in India or Pakistan. After the cowardly terror attack in Pahalgam in which 26 people were killed, the central government announced various diplomatic measures, such as the closing of the Integrated Check Post (ICP) in Attari, the suspension of the Saarc Visa -exemption scheme (Sves) for getting back to their country and the number of officials to return to the number of commission and the number of officials to be returned to their country and the number of officials and the number of officials to be returned to the number of committee and the number of officials and the number of officials to return to their country and the number of officials and the number of officials and the number of officials and the number of officers 'commissions and the number of officers' commissions and the number of officers 'commissions and the number of officers' commissions and the number of officers 'commissions and the number of officers' commissions and the number of officials. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Vice-President Rajeev Shukla strengthened that India will not play bilateral cricket against Pakistan in the aftermath of the terrorist attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam. India and Pakistan have not played a bilateral series since 2012-2013 when Pakistan traveled to India for a series of limited. India went to Pakistan for the last time in 2008. The only time that the two teams faced each other is during international competitions with Pakistan who came to India for the ODI World Cup 2023. However, India refused to travel to Pakistan for Champions Trophy 2025 and their competitions – including the match against Pakistan and the final – were held in Dubai. “We are with the victims and we condemn it. Whatever our government will say, we will do it. We will not play with Pakistan in the bilateral series because of the government's government. And we will not play with Pakistan in bilaterals in bilaterals that will go in the future. But when it comes to ICC event that we play because of ICC is also aware. Topics mentioned in this article

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://sports.ndtv.com/cricket/break-all-cricket-ties-with-pakistan-ex-bcci-president-sourav-ganguly-blunt-after-pahalgam-terrorist-attack-8259487 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos