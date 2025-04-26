Michelle Who West walks off the Fairway during the first round of the 2022 US Women's Open in Southern Pines, NC Getty images

Michelle Who West played her last LPGA event at the US Women's Open 2023 at Pebble Beach Golf Left, putting a career that turned her into one of the most popular female golfers in history. She now plays less – Hello, tennis! -But keeps working in other ways, such as the mother of two and as a tournament gastheer of the Mizuho Americas Open, which takes place on 8-11 May in Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City, NJ We recently caught up with the US Women's Open Champion 2014.

Golf: Hello Michelle, What are you planning today?

Michelle Like West: Simply simple adults. [Laughs] At the moment I just really try to find my groove with two children, and then prepare for the golf season to increase. So that means many more outings for me. And the Mizuho Americas is open [coming up]So I'm excited.

Why is the Mizuho as a tournament -guest lord so important to you?

It is very unique in the sense that we have 24 of the best junior girls in the field, and during the weekend they can play with the pros and be with the pros all week, practice next to them, eat with them in the dining room. It is a mentoring program; I am very proud of. I started playing in LPGA events when I was 12 years old. Then I really realized that I could do that for a living, and I wanted to create a space for the juniors to do it in a busy way.

How much golf do you play these days?

It's absolutely not a normal thing. If there is an opportunity to play, I play. Nowadays I love tennis more.

How did you get to tennis?

I have never played tennis because I am a fade golfer, and in tennis you really have to turn it around. So it would always give me fear that I would ruin my golf swing. It was always one of the things I wanted to do after I retired. I think I might join a competition. [Laughs] If I could play every day, I would be so happy, but of course that is not realistic. And, unlike Golf, you should actually find a part-Nner that is at the same level.

If you could go 15 years ago and tell Michelle something, what would that be?

I have tackled many injuries, so maybe: “Be a little more careful. Listen to your physiotherapist. Take the time.” But I think you should make those mistakes, right? If you live your life-free, it is strange. You will not grow as a person, and it sounds really cliché, but I am really grateful for the mistakes I made in my past. There were a number of painful moments, but that just made me who I am.