The latest obsession from Michelle Wie West? Perfect her tennis game

Josh Berhow




Michelle Who West walks off the Fairway during the first round of the 2022 US Women's Open in Southern Pines, NC

Michelle Who West played her last LPGA event at the US Women's Open 2023 at Pebble Beach Golf Left, putting a career that turned her into one of the most popular female golfers in history. She now plays less – Hello, tennis! -But keeps working in other ways, such as the mother of two and as a tournament gastheer of the Mizuho Americas Open, which takes place on 8-11 May in Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City, NJ We recently caught up with the US Women's Open Champion 2014.

Golf: Hello Michelle, What are you planning today?

Michelle Like West: Simply simple adults. [Laughs] At the moment I just really try to find my groove with two children, and then prepare for the golf season to increase. So that means many more outings for me. And the Mizuho Americas is open [coming up]So I'm excited.

Why is the Mizuho as a tournament -guest lord so important to you?

It is very unique in the sense that we have 24 of the best junior girls in the field, and during the weekend they can play with the pros and be with the pros all week, practice next to them, eat with them in the dining room. It is a mentoring program; I am very proud of. I started playing in LPGA events when I was 12 years old. Then I really realized that I could do that for a living, and I wanted to create a space for the juniors to do it in a busy way.

How much golf do you play these days?

It's absolutely not a normal thing. If there is an opportunity to play, I play. Nowadays I love tennis more.

Why do some LPGA professionals walk away early? It is complex (and not)

Josh Berhow



How did you get to tennis?

I have never played tennis because I am a fade golfer, and in tennis you really have to turn it around. So it would always give me fear that I would ruin my golf swing. It was always one of the things I wanted to do after I retired. I think I might join a competition. [Laughs] If I could play every day, I would be so happy, but of course that is not realistic. And, unlike Golf, you should actually find a part-Nner that is at the same level.

If you could go 15 years ago and tell Michelle something, what would that be?

I have tackled many injuries, so maybe: “Be a little more careful. Listen to your physiotherapist. Take the time.” But I think you should make those mistakes, right? If you live your life-free, it is strange. You will not grow as a person, and it sounds really cliché, but I am really grateful for the mistakes I made in my past. There were a number of painful moments, but that just made me who I am.

What is the largest thing you miss on Pro Golf that you didn't think you would do?

I miss many things. I miss my friends. Being a female golfer is not easy. Our schedules are difficult. We are going internationally. We play in Asia six weeks in a row. At that moment you go: 'Oh, this is miserable. I'm tired; All I want to do is go home. 'But when you leave, you miss those moments. You miss those moments of being with your friends and you all go together through the same experience. I just find that so unique and so beautiful. And I caught missing many of those moments. And, of course, the feeling of winning, the adrenaline that comes out of the play – you just can't recreate that with something else that you do in life.

Who were your favorite professionals to play with?

I would say that some of my best friends were Alison Lee, Jessica Korda, Marina Alex. I really like to play with everyone who was fast. [Laughs]

That is now also a big subject. What is the key to playing quickly?

Just be ready. I don't understand players who start their entire process when it is their time to turn. And maybe it is because I was one of the longer players that I always had a lot of time in advance, but even when you walk, do your homework. You have a lot of time before you get to the ball. Do your thing. Not too much thinking, you know? Golf, you have to turn it into a reactionary sport. And when you think about, I think that's when things get bad. You just have to get up and tear. You have to use your feeling.

Who West had her important moment in Pinehurst Resort in 2014.

I feel like you are playing quickly is a skill.

I agree. I think it should be taught at a young age. Because I look at these players and you don't get slow at night, right? That's just who you are. That's how you learned. I think a lot has to do with how Junior Golf and how college golf is played. There are just so many slow rounds that they are used to playing slowly, that when things matter, your instinct is not to accelerate, not to accelerate. But yes, I think what Golf is doing now, I think we are on the right trend to find out how they can make the sport faster.

Okay, let's go fire quickly. What are your favorite courses you have ever played?

I would say that Pinehurst no. 2 is one of my favorites. I love Kingsbarns – really impressed. And then national golf straps. I think that's my top three.

What about the coolest place in Golf?

I love the cradle in Pinehurst. I just think the whole area there is just so cool. But there is a lot of great hanging hanging: the sofa at Pebble, the tap space at Pebble. Those are two cool golf spots.

Do you have a favorite non-golf bar?

Ooh, hard. I've always had it [Rafael] Nadal.

What is the only thing you can't live without?

Probably my phone. [Laughs] I'm so bad on Instagram; I just scrolled. I like shopping online. It's so bad. I recently started unsubscribing things, such as online shopping items, to clean a little.

LAST: What about your tennis game that now needs the most work?

My Serve is horrible; It makes no sense, does not feel a athletic movement at all. So that and my backhand topspin, probably. I just try to be athletic.

Golf.com -edor

As the editor-in-chief of Golf.com, Berhow processes the daily and long-term planning of one of the most read news and service websites of the sport. He spends most of his days writing, editing, planning and wondering if he will ever break 80. Before he came to Golf.com in 2015, he worked at newspapers in Minnesota and Iowa. He graduated from Minnesota State University in Mankato, Minn., He lives in the Twin Cities with his wife and two children. You can reach him at [email protected].

