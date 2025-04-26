Edmonton Oilers dig deep in 7-4 victory to a narrow la series lead to 2-1

Photo by Shaughn Butts / Postmedia

Article content The Edmonton Oilers came to LA on Friday match and were confronted with an almost insurmountable task if she slid behind 3-0 in games to the kings.

Article content But after giving up a 2-0 lead, the oilers showed the fight and resilience and received some well-deserved help from the NHL Situation Room, on the way to a 7-4 victory over Rogers Place. The series is now 2-1 for LA

Article content Here is the story of the tape Calvin Pickard. 6. An early stop by traffic due to traffic. Came big on a partial break from Eegele, got a fast path on the shot and sent the puck safely wide. Filled Kempe and then copitar on the rebound a shift later. Kempe had the entire right side of the ice on the 2-1, due to the decay in the cover of Edmontons. The wrist shot went in short and even ninety seven sticks on the road. The 2-2 was remarkably similar. In both cases, the way in which the target requirements break suggested suggested bends that confirmed are re -related. Stoned copitar on a point-blank appearance, halfway through the second. The 3-2 was due to a thick screen. But you need Pickard to have the 4-3 goal that skutters in 5-hole, although the attacker Wallman had scorned on the play. Stops LaFerriere and Fiala to end the second. Sharp Pad Save on Byfield in the third. A save leaves through a forest of sticks and legs and no rebound. Sealed the deal with rescues on Kempe and Kopitar (what a rescue it was!) In the dying seconds. Stopped 25/29. The better from the two goalkeepers on the ice tonight. Vecht and Won.

Article content Connor McDavid. 7. Close away from his check behind the net and slid the disc to Hyman for a second assist on the 1-0. Did an interference call that led to the 2-0 on the Power Play. Drifted from his wing on the rear control and gave Kempe all kinds of space in the right boards for the 2-1. That was the first 4V4 target of Edmontons by the entire season. A shimmy shake and a feed to Hyman for a shot in the third. Haked the puck for the 4-4 at the front of Kane. Then it was gone with the 6-4 empty nicer. Three -style percent on draws. +2. Leon Draisail. 7. De Faceoff won Power Play on the first period and then performed an effective photo on Kopitar, with the center of the ice open. If you could reward a man who helps two on one goal, this would be. Drilled from the distant circle, but a Lunging Save denied him the 3-2. Seft a perfect pass through coverage to Bouchard for the 5-4 PP goal. Sixty -eight percent on draws. Was not very good moving (injury?) But still found a way to make a substantial contribution to the game.

Article content Zach Hyman. 6. Gagde a timely centering pass to Ngent-Hopkins for the primary assist on the 2-1. Hard in the head with a high stick that got out of hand but alasno call. Solid Shot after a nice McDavid setup in the third. Won a fight on the wall to jump McDavid in front of the Eng. Huge game. Three shots, five hits. Looked closer to his old self. Darnell nurse. 7. Large bounce-back performance of Game 2. Good stick divided a developing 2-on-1 later into the first. Huge shot block. Sixty percent cf. High dangers 5V5 3-3. Two blocks, four hits, +1. With Ekholm out they need such performances from him. Evan Bouchard. 8. A bullet fired from the point for the 2-0 pp goal. Defa his check wide and shot a wrist shot of the shoulder of the goalkeepers and the pole, and out. Great play. Excellent defensive stick in the second. Starting the piece to win the zone, let him go to Draisaitl and then went to the net and brought a beauty for the 5-4. Night and day difference with game 2. Was very good.

Article content Ryan Nugent-Hopkins. 6. A shot from the Slot Thuisstick-Side for the 1-1, which made a deafening Rogers spot came out of his seats. Cirked the cage in the third, but instead of an open net he hit the vast keeper. Critical stick in the D-Zone helped set up the 6-4. Victor Arvidsson. 6. Hard, hasty effort. Had a few good shots in the first ten minutes. Called the post in the third. Important zone clear under pressure with less than four on the clock. And striking 21-5, 81% CF 5V5. Vasily Podkolzin. 6. Workman-like effort. Laying the tree on LaFerriere halfway through the first. An assist and seven (!) Hits. In on countless opportunities for. John Klingberg. 6. CALM and collected veterans. Smart Puck movement, solid defense. Cool under fire. 17:49 of good work, thank you very much.

Article content Jake Walman. 4. Up and down play. One of the high lock of a Perry feed smoked, but a quick glove kept it outside. Took an interference call on which the kings scored the 3-2. Then, cleaned clean on the 4-3 only eight seconds after the oilers had bound the net. That guy cannot get through you. It would have been better to take him down and take a penalty. Adam Henrique. 5. wins a battle behind the net to earn the secondary assist on the 3-3. Hard hit on Clarke in the third. Hard weaker with 2:35. Two shots, two hits, two blocks. Evander Kane. 7. What an impact for the second game back after missing the entire season. The defender Clarks -face planted in the final boards partly by the first. I just missed with an early tip from the second period. Took a stumbling minor and LA scored the 2-2 on the resulting PP. Spin pass from the goal line to Brown at the front for the 3-3. Fighted hard, kicked the puck up and then stuck it home for the 4-4. And the Kings Challenge was not successful, and put Edmonton on the PP and led to the 5-4. Five hits.

Article content Connor Brown. 7. Went to the net and brought home a Kane centering for the 3-3. Came for an opportunity for an opportunity for an opportunity. The 7-4 empty slammed home after he won, he raced to the puck. Excellent play. Brett Kulak. 7. Stulling performance. Point-Blank look from a brown feed in the third. But his skates and transport of the puck shone in this. High dangers 7-2 5V5. This man just appears for the play -offs, man. Ty Emberon. 5. Only 9:06 placed but was just solid enough. Good at the rough. Mattias Janmark. 5. A shadow leaves on its check on the 2-2 goal, plus the puck cut his stick on his way over Calvin Pickards shoulder. A food to Henrique late. Trent Frederic. 5. Wash this noticeably better in this. Hammer asked a rebound from a king defender for a dangerous opportunity. Good clear under pressure along the wall in the second.

Article content Corey Perry. 5. No assist but effective net in front presence on the 2-0. Walman on for a tough second period explosion. Game Four is on Friday in Edmonton. Now on bluesky @kurtleavins.bsky.social. I also find me on threads @kleavins, twitter @kurtleavins, Instagram at Leavinson hockey and Mastodon [email protected]. This article is not generated. Recently at the cult Staples: New lines and combinations, or light from the hand by Kris Knoblauch Leavins: Oilers lose 6-5 Heartbreaker in game 1 versus LA Staples: Oilers shoot themselves in the skate in game 2 In memory of Bruce McCurdy, 1955-2025. Don't miss the news that you should know Edmontonjournal.comAnd Edmontonsun.comto your bookmarks and Register here for our newsletters.

