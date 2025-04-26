Sports
Texas Tech Football best available board
Jalin Conyers offers versatile options for Texas Tech Football Offense
Newcomer Jalin Conyers is in a tight end, but he is also a broad receiver and a quarterback from Wildcat formation for the Texas Tech Football Team
The Texas Tech Football team did not go to the NFL Draft Expect something Red raiders To go on the first day. Maybe not on the second day.
But business figures to pick up against the third day, given that four technical players were intriguing enough to collect invitations for the NFL -Maaidorer in Indianapolis. Based on fake concepts and the assessments of analysts, it will not be surprising if attacking Lineman Caleb Rogers, Tahj Brooks and tight end Jalin Conyers go back at any time from the fourth round.
The other Tech participant was a broad recipient Josh Kelly.
Rogers, Kelly and other Red Raiders also participated in the Big 12 Pro days training at The Star in Frisco.
The seven-round design will have 257 selections. Here are the best available Red Raiders:
Caleb Rogers, 6-foot-5, 312 pounds, OL
Main stat: 55 College Start
Rankings: ESPN, no. 122; Field Yates, no. 152; CBS Sports, no. 162; Jordan Reid, no. 167; Matt Miller, no. 169
At NFL Combine: Under the attacking Lineman, the fastest short shuttle (4.49 seconds) ran the second fastest three -head drill (7.43).
< util-module-path="elements/cta" class="spacer-large"/>
Tahj Brooks, 5-9, 214, RB
Main stat: Double 1500-Yard Rusher
Rankings: CBS Sports, no. 150; Jordan Reid, no. 182; Matt Miller, no. 204; ESPN No. 213
At NFL Combine: Walked on the fourth fastest short shuttle (4.06 seconds) among everyone who tested.
Caleb Rogers from Texas Tech Football speaks his versatility on the attacking line
Caleb Rogers from Texas Tech Football speaks his versatility on the attacking line.
Jalin Conyers, 6-4, 265, in
Main stat: Last season, responsible for five touchdowns who received, two hurry, one death.
Rankings: Field Yates, no. 139; Jordan Reid, no. 145; ESPN, no. 204; CBS Sports, no. 243; Matt Miller, no. 184
At NFL Combine: Under tight ends, the fastest three-cone exercise (6.94 seconds) and short shuttle (4.27) ran.
Which Texas Tech Football players can NFL -Free Agents be?
The following players generally do not appear in false concepts or pre-Draft ranks high enough to be selected. Most took part in the Big 12 Pro days at the star in Frisco. According to the conference, that event had more than 200 players and nearly 300 NFL experts and staff members.
Josh Kelly, 6-1, 186, WR
Main stat: 61 catches, 923 Yards, eight touchdowns in last year in the state of Washington, 89 catches; 1,023 Yards, five TDs in the year at Texas Tech.
Rankings: ESPN, no. 341; CBS Sports, no. 358; Matt Miller, no. 386
At NFL Combine: RAN 4.70 Sprint of 40 meters.
Mason Tharp, 6-9, 264, in
Main stat: 54 Career catch, 561 Yards, eight touchdowns.
On Big 12 Pro Days: Recorded 33 1/2-inch Vertical jump, bound for the best among seven technical participants.
Drae McCray, 5-8, 182, WR-KR
Main stat: No. 14 in FBS in kick-off return average (25.4 yards) in 2024, no. 9 in FBS (27.6) in 2023.
On Big 12 Pro Days: Ran 40-Yard Sprint in 4.46 seconds, 10th under 174 players.
De'Braylon Carroll, 5-11, 291, DT
Main stat: 27 career starts with Rice and Texas Tech
On Big 12 Pro Days: Has done 30 repetitions on Bench Press. Only five players at the NFL Combine and three on Big 12 Pro Days did more.
Bralyn Lux, 5-10, 179, CB
Main stat: 27 passes defended in five years at Fresno State and Texas Tech.
On Big 12 Pro Days: Ran 4.50 in 40-yard sprint, 15th of the 174 players.
CJ Baskerville, 6-2, 208, s
Main stat: 78 tackles, four interceptions last season.
On Big 12 Pro Days: Walked 4.60 seconds in sprint of 40 meters.
Gino Garcia, 6-2, 215, K
Main stat: Made 67 out of 89 field goals in the six -year university career.
Quincy LED, 6-1, 310, DT
Main stat: Six starts, 22 tackles last season.
On Big 12 Pro Days: In sprint of 40 meters, fifth of 174 players in Max Acceleration (5.72 yards per second) became.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.lubbockonline.com/story/sports/college/red-raiders/2025/04/25/nfl-draft-texas-tech-football-best-available/83158763007/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Double problems: Tennis brothers and sisters are success at NCCU
- Texas Tech Football best available board
- China does not insist on commercial discussions with us, despite the complaint Trumps
- Pahalgham attack: an Iranian tourist stuck on the border of Attari, is looking for a Modis PM helps for his return
- What Trump, Robert Griffin, Luther Campbell said about Shedeur Sanders
- The 2 -year -old American citizen expelled without a significant process, the suspects of the judge
- What is the salary of referees in the Indian Premier League?
- The earthquake rumors in Hong Kong, flight reservations to Japan at risk
- Tribunal's feelings accused in Imran Khan's attack in life prison
- In Syria, Israel and Turkey for power
- Pound Land discloses the entire list set to close the entire British stores
- Sharath Kamal Academy Honors Table Tennis Champions