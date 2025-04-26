Texas Tech Football best available board

Jalin Conyers offers versatile options for Texas Tech Football Offense Newcomer Jalin Conyers is in a tight end, but he is also a broad receiver and a quarterback from Wildcat formation for the Texas Tech Football Team

The Texas Tech Football team did not go to the NFL Draft Expect something Red raiders To go on the first day. Maybe not on the second day.

But business figures to pick up against the third day, given that four technical players were intriguing enough to collect invitations for the NFL -Maaidorer in Indianapolis. Based on fake concepts and the assessments of analysts, it will not be surprising if attacking Lineman Caleb Rogers, Tahj Brooks and tight end Jalin Conyers go back at any time from the fourth round.

The other Tech participant was a broad recipient Josh Kelly.

Rogers, Kelly and other Red Raiders also participated in the Big 12 Pro days training at The Star in Frisco.

The seven-round design will have 257 selections. Here are the best available Red Raiders:

Caleb Rogers, 6-foot-5, 312 pounds, OL

Main stat: 55 College Start

Rankings: ESPN, no. 122; Field Yates, no. 152; CBS Sports, no. 162; Jordan Reid, no. 167; Matt Miller, no. 169

At NFL Combine: Under the attacking Lineman, the fastest short shuttle (4.49 seconds) ran the second fastest three -head drill (7.43).

Tahj Brooks, 5-9, 214, RB

Main stat: Double 1500-Yard Rusher

Rankings: CBS Sports, no. 150; Jordan Reid, no. 182; Matt Miller, no. 204; ESPN No. 213

At NFL Combine: Walked on the fourth fastest short shuttle (4.06 seconds) among everyone who tested.

Caleb Rogers from Texas Tech Football speaks his versatility on the attacking line.

Jalin Conyers, 6-4, 265, in

Main stat: Last season, responsible for five touchdowns who received, two hurry, one death.

Rankings: Field Yates, no. 139; Jordan Reid, no. 145; ESPN, no. 204; CBS Sports, no. 243; Matt Miller, no. 184

At NFL Combine: Under tight ends, the fastest three-cone exercise (6.94 seconds) and short shuttle (4.27) ran.

Which Texas Tech Football players can NFL -Free Agents be?

The following players generally do not appear in false concepts or pre-Draft ranks high enough to be selected. Most took part in the Big 12 Pro days at the star in Frisco. According to the conference, that event had more than 200 players and nearly 300 NFL experts and staff members.

Josh Kelly, 6-1, 186, WR

Main stat: 61 catches, 923 Yards, eight touchdowns in last year in the state of Washington, 89 catches; 1,023 Yards, five TDs in the year at Texas Tech.

Rankings: ESPN, no. 341; CBS Sports, no. 358; Matt Miller, no. 386

At NFL Combine: RAN 4.70 Sprint of 40 meters.

Mason Tharp, 6-9, 264, in

Main stat: 54 Career catch, 561 Yards, eight touchdowns.

On Big 12 Pro Days: Recorded 33 1/2-inch Vertical jump, bound for the best among seven technical participants.

Drae McCray, 5-8, 182, WR-KR

Main stat: No. 14 in FBS in kick-off return average (25.4 yards) in 2024, no. 9 in FBS (27.6) in 2023.

On Big 12 Pro Days: Ran 40-Yard Sprint in 4.46 seconds, 10th under 174 players.

De'Braylon Carroll, 5-11, 291, DT

Main stat: 27 career starts with Rice and Texas Tech

On Big 12 Pro Days: Has done 30 repetitions on Bench Press. Only five players at the NFL Combine and three on Big 12 Pro Days did more.

Bralyn Lux, 5-10, 179, CB

Main stat: 27 passes defended in five years at Fresno State and Texas Tech.

On Big 12 Pro Days: Ran 4.50 in 40-yard sprint, 15th of the 174 players.

CJ Baskerville, 6-2, 208, s

Main stat: 78 tackles, four interceptions last season.

On Big 12 Pro Days: Walked 4.60 seconds in sprint of 40 meters.

Gino Garcia, 6-2, 215, K

Main stat: Made 67 out of 89 field goals in the six -year university career.

Quincy LED, 6-1, 310, DT

Main stat: Six starts, 22 tackles last season.

On Big 12 Pro Days: In sprint of 40 meters, fifth of 174 players in Max Acceleration (5.72 yards per second) became.