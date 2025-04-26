Double problems: Tennis brothers and sisters are success at NCCU

Durham, NC Brothers or sisters Alejandra Hidalgo Vega And Hugo Hidalgo Vega Van North Carolina Central are double problems for opponents on the tennis court.

Both are talented players in their respective men's and DameS teams. The tennis stands are All-Meac players and Hugo was the Heren player of the year conference last season. They have led their squadsto the final of the Meac Championship 2025 in Cary, NC

It is not uncommon to have two talented brothers and sisters in tennis. The tandem of iconic stars Venus and Serena Williams immediately comes to me as well as John and Patrick Mcenroe. Bob and Mike Bryan are the top rank to team in tennis history.

But it is rare for brothers and sisters to play tennis at North Carolina Central at the same time.

“Trey and Cameron Chatman were a brother-sister duo in the early 2000s,” said D. Curtis Lawson The NCCU director of tennis and experienced men's head tennis coach. “Trey played no. 1 for me and Cameron played no. 1 for our women's team that was coached by David Nass. In fact, Cameron was our first women's player in the school history who won the HBCU National Singles title.”

Just like the earlier brothers and sisters, the Hidalgo Vegas made Namur for themselves. Both play no. 1 singles in their respective men's and women's teams. They helped the Eagles bounce back a year ago from fewer than stellar seasons to earn the number 2 seed of the MEAC tournament in the divisions for men and women. Both teams only lost one conference match during the regular season.

Hugo wrote history in February and became the first eagle in the NCAA Division I era to earn a national tennis ranking. He entered the ranking after beating Pedro Rodenas van Duke, who was ranked 38oneAt that time.

“Their personalities are polar contradictions outside the field,” said coach Lawson. “Hugo is reserved and easy to deal with, while Ale is a social butterfly, but both are fierce competitors on the tennis courts.”

Their story starts in the hometown of Madrid, Spain. They were tennis persons, trained by their father Raul and Uncle because they were old enough to pick up a racket. From eight years old to the time that they turned 18, both Alejandra and Hugo won enough trophies to make their house messy. There were so many prizes that their father Raul was a former tennis chries that there was little room left to show them inside.

“My mother wants to take them out because they take up space,” said Alejandra. “Or save the best.”

Their youth was spent playing tennis and winning titles. Both were considered one of the best teenagers in Madrid, a tennis city.

As soon as they got older, the brothers and sisters ventured abroad for a university education and the opportunity to play tennis.

“Spain schools do not compete against each other in sport,” said Hugo, a double first team All-MEAC player. “They focus on studies. Players playing tennis at a high level come to the US to study and continue to play in tennis tournaments or to finish their tennis career and work.”

Hugo, who is a year older, first left the house. He chose Chicago State, while Alejandra still had a year in high school.

The following year Alejandra North Carolina Central chose, mainly because of NCCU -Hoofddamescoach Sofia Kickshaw Then an assistant at that time. But after a year apart, the Hidalgo Vegas were together again.

“When I was in Chicago, my sister was here for a whole year (NCCU), and she was very happy with the experience with teammates and coaches,” said Hugo, the first player in the history of Chicago State who won a main trekking match at the ITA Regional Championships. “I was happy in the state of Chicago because my tennis was very good, but it was a few things that I didn't like. My sister told me about Central and I made the decision to get here.”

Once Hugo arrived, it was old times at the tennis court for the Hidalgo Vegas. This year Alejandra was 14-5 in Singles-Play and 12-7 in doubles while Hugo was 13-4 in Singles and 11-4 in Doubles who arrived on Saturday the title matches of Saturday against South Carolina State on Saturday 26 April. In the first team of the first team MEEAC All-Conference at the Eve of the Conference Tourname, both players were in the first team.

Alejandra flourished in NCCU, while Hugo was two seasons in Chicago State. She was the 2023 Meac Rookie of the Year, the NCCU Women's Newcomer of the Year and Team MVP.

“That made me feel very happy because I didn't even know that I could win all that,” said Alejandra, a triple first-team All-Meac selection.

Yet Alejandra was overjoyed when her brother switched to NCCU for the 2023-24 season.

“When I thought he could convey here, I imagined that he could watch my competitions and support,” said Alejandra. “In Chicago I knew he had good competitions, so I was excited to watch his tennis competitions. It's nice that he can watch me because he understands the emotional part of me. He is very calm, so if I am nervous, he can calm me down.”

“Be arranged [at NCCU] Is something very big, something that nobody would imagine, “Alejandra added.” He could have been at every university he wanted, but maybe he decided to come here and be with me. “

Their band was clear during a heated tennis competition in which Hugo was involved. The dispute was whether the ball was in the line or outside.

“When the other man tried to go to the bathroom during a break, I tried not to let him pass to annoy him,” said Alejandra laughing. “After the game I asked him something like that as if you needed my glasses? He said what? I said: Do you need my glasses because you don't see it right.”

As close when they are on the field, their relationship is different. Now older, they spend more time hanging around and studying with their own set of friends and teammates.

But there is a comfort level that the other brother or sister is close by.

“We have lived in the same house for so many years,” said Alejandra. “Our rooms were side by side. We do many things together, but if we concentrate at tennis or school, we don't meet because our schedule -hours are so different. Maybe if you are twins, you have that. But for brother and sister it is more as if you know you have each other. [in the cafeteria] Then it's so cool because we can talk about everything. “

“If I have a problem, I don't really like to tell him about it,” she added. “But when I see him and talks to him for a while, he will give me a better feeling, even though he doesn't know.”

The coaching staff and teammates will miss the brothers and sisters as soon as they exhaust their suitability. Hugo is a senior, but Alejandra, a junior, has another year with the Eagles.

“Alejandra and Hugo are two of the most coaching student athletes I have ever had to know and work,” said coach Rachi Cucalon. “Speaking specifically about Alejandra – she is an incredibly talented young woman, and an important factor in her success on the field is her coachability. She listens attentively, adjusts her play, based on her opponents with impressive precision. Her ability to have feedback and it is effectively able to have her. Team.”

“It was a purely pleasure to coach Hugo and I am sure that coach Sofia shares my feelings with regard to Alejandra,” coach Lawson added. “It is also honest to say that both flourishing during their career at NCCU and our program has only improved with the addition of Hugo and Alejandra. Both have reached a number of important milestones with Hugo's national rankings earlier this year earlier this year a new light on our program.”

During the senior day, Alejandra wore a big smile when she played Hugo on a mobile phone on a mobile phone during the ceremony before the game. Next season will not be the same without Hugo, but Alejandra realizes that they will eventually lead their own individual lives, probably in different countries after she has obtained her diploma next year.

Both will, however, let NCCU know that they have achieved their goals to play tennis and graduate. What is even more important, they made their family satisfied at home.

“My parents were like train, training, training, training, training when we were little,” said Alejandra. “We would be like, oh, my God, it's always the same, tennis, tennis, tennis, but at the end of the day it was worth it. So if you look back, you like that you have made your parents proud.”

