



A federal judge refused to reject the majority of the Harvards motion to reject the former hockey coach Katey Stones Gender Discrimination rights case on Friday. Stone, who led Harvards Ladies Ice Hockey Team, resigned from her position in June 2023 after a university investigation into accusations, published in the Boston Globe and the Athletic, that she had promoted a poisonous environment in the team. Stone then sued the university in July 2024 and claimed that the investigation into her coaching practices would have been dealt with differently if she was a male coach and claimed that she had to deal with retribution for the advocate for the same reward for female coaches at Harvard. Harvard initially moved to reject the case in October, with the argument that Stone has brought its lawsuit after the status of restrictions had expired on her claims of wage and sex discrimination. Since then, Stone and the University have dealt with a heated legal back and forth. Friday command from Massachusetts District Judge Leo T. Sorokin was the first official statement in the case. Sorokin chose the side of a recommendation in March to allow most stone lawsuit by judge Jennifer C. Boal, the federal magistrate judge who has supervised the case. But Sorokin argued that Stone only had to receive a salary within three years after the court case to be eligible to complain. Receiving unequal reward can make stone wider claims viable under the doctrine of the continuous violations, which extends the status of limitations in cases where the plaintiffs have had to deal with a constant discrimination pattern, Sorokin wrote on Friday. Sorokin said he was obliged to claim stones the benefit of the doubt, with the argument that the court must consider the facts in the light that is the most favorable for stone on this point in the procedure. He accepted that Harvard's answers to Steen did not sufficiently prove that she would not have been subject to the same level of control if she was a man. While Sorokin allowed almost all the stones to move forward to the objections of Harvards, he agreed to a BAAL to allow stones with regard to wage inequality before July 2021. Stones Legal Adviser Regina Federico wrote in a statement that she and the team were happy that Judge Sorokin adopted the report and recommendation of Magistrate Judge Boal, adding that they are looking forward to the continuation of the court case. A Harvard spokesperson refused to comment and quoted a university policy against commentary on active lawsuits. Writer Elyse C. Goncalves of the staff can be reached at [email protected]. Follow her on x @e1ysegoncalves. Staffwriter Akshaya Ravi can be reached at [email protected]. Follow her on x @Akshayavi22.

