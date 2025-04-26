April 26, 2025 | Paul Stimpson

Eight champions tasted success in the individual finals of the butterfly schools on a busy day of nearly 800 competitions.

Boys and girls fought it out in four age groups-young than 13, younger than 13 and under 19 to win the coveted national titles.

Photos by Alan Man – Browse more on our Photoshelter platform.

Under-11 girls

Cindy Xiao

Cindy Xiao added the national title of the Butterfly Schools to the title she won at the Mark Bates Ltd U10-13 National Championships earlier this month.

The top seeds came at the top when she met second seed Phoebe Obrien in the final, prevailing 3-0 (11-8, 11-6, 11-8).

In the semi-final it was a similar 3-0 *11-8, 11-6, 11-6) score for the champion against Bethany Yang, while the other bronze medal went to Isabella Xiao Xu, who was defeated by Obrien (11-6, 11-6, 15-13).

U11 Girls Podium

Under-11 boys

Saisuriya Prasanna Kumar corresponded to Cindy Xiaos Feat by adding the title of the schools to the crown under the 11 that he won at the Mark Bates Ltd U10-13 Nationals.

The champion defeated Top Zaad Jayden Xuan Chan 3-0 (11-5, 11-4, 11-5) in the final.

Bronze medals went to Lusio Wen, who lost 3-0 (14-12, 11-5, 11-4) to Prasanna Kumar, and to Zacharia Sarri, who was defeated 3-0 (11-6, 11-2, 11-9) by Chen.

Third Seed Prasanna Kumar dropped only one match in the knockouts, with Oliver Glowacki in the quarterfinals and won 3-1 (11-7, 11-6, 6-11, 11-7).

U11 boys' podium

Girls under 13

The final went to five games when Top Seed Gianna Pang defeated the third seed Amber Lemmon 3-2 (9-11, 11-8, 7-11, 11-8, 11-7).

Bronze medals were won by Senuli Ranasinghe, who was defeated 3-0 (11-2, 11-8, 11-4) by Pang, and Assil Sarri, who lost 3-1 (7-11, 18-16, 11-7, 11-1) from Lemmon.

In the quarterfinals, Sarri played the second seed, Alyssa Nguyen, 3-2 (11-9, 8-11, 11-5, 8-11, 11-6), while Ranasinghe received 12-10 in the fifth against Charlotte Wong, with 2-0 Down.

The medal winners in the U13 girls

Among 13 boys

Kai Lun Chow

Kai Lun Chow recently won a bronze medal in the Europe Youth Series event in Bosnia-Herzegovina, and he went here two better, took gold and successfully defended the title he won last year.

The best seed had to come from behind in the final when the second seed rishaan Sawant took the opening match, but Chow hit back to win 3-1 (10-12, 11-7, 11-7, 11-9).

Chow was tested in the semi-final when Zaid Aldilimi took two games to display before Chow completed a 3-0 (14-12, 11-4, 12-10) victory.

The other bronze medal winner was Aaron Wong, who was defeated 3-1 (9-11, 11-4, 11-7, 11-7) in the semi-final by Sawant.

The boys under 13 with their medals

Under 16 girls

Ella Pashley, hot-foot from WTT feed Manchester, won the title, the best seed that second seed Soraya Rahmani-Walentynska 3-0 (11-4, 11-4, 11-6) defeated in the final.

But the semi -final almost came away from Pashley when opponent Eva Eccles, the fifth see, it pushed it to a decision maker. In the end, Pashley claimed a 3-2 (8-11, 11-2, 9-11, 11-8, 11-7) victory.

Eccles itself almost went out in the first round, when she passed Isabella Turner Samuels 3-2 (10-12, 11-9, 11-6, 9-11, 11-7).

The other bronze medal winner was Chloe Evans, who lost 3-1 (7-11, 12-10, 11-4, 11-8) from Rahmani-Walentynska.

The stage under 16 girls

Under 16 boys

Max Radiven

Top Seed Max Radiven recovered from 2-0 in his semi-final while he started winning the title.

His opponent in that match was Angad Saggu, who defeated two tight games before Radiven popped up, although Saggu kept pressing him before the winner took it 3-2 (9-11, 10-12, 11-3, 11-8, 11-5).

In the other semi-final, Jake Davidson needed four to pass Ryan Holland 3-1 (11-5, 10-12, 11-7, 11-8).

So they were two left-handed people in the final and Radives was not in the mood for a new battle when he won 3-0 (11-2, 11-9, 11-5).

There was a remarkable match in the quarterfinals when Holland passed Oscar Nikolli 3-2 (11-8, 7-11, 14-16, 11-7, 11-9).

The medal winners in the U16 boys

Under-19 girls

Hannah Silcock

Hannah Silcock lived on top seeds when she claimed the gold medal and the title of National Schools Champion.

The Jersey athlete defeated Rachel Chak Ya Li 3-0 (11-4, 11-2, 11-6) in the final to confirm her domination of the event.

The semi-finalists and bronze medal winners were Mia Longman, struck 3-0 (11-1, 11-4, 11-6) by Silcock and Mabel Shute, who lost 3-1) 6-11, 11-3, 11-9, 11-9) to Chak Ya Li.

Chak Ya Li had to come through a heavy quarterfinals and beat Jonabel Taguibao 3-2 (11-2, 11-13, 11-8, 7-11, 11-8).

U19 Girls stage

Under-19 boys

Third seed Krish Chotai has previously been a medal winner here, but has never won gold so far. He defeated Joseph Dennison in the final and recovered from losing the first game to win 3-1 (5-11, 11-8, 11-6, 11-7).

Both semi-final were also done in four matches Chotai Beat Hugo Nguyen 3-1 (11-8, 7-11, 11-6, 11-5), while Dennison Daniel Chang 3-1 conquered (11-9, 11-4, 4-11, 11-8).

In the first round, Champion Chotai had to restore a 2-0 deficit to beat top seeds Masa Hiko Yan, who ended second in Chang in group A. Chotai won the collision 3-2 (8-11, 10-12, 11-8, 11-8, 11-7).

Chang itself had a fight in the same round and conquered Joseph Fortnum-Adams 3-2 (10-12, 13-11, 11-9, 8-11, 13-11).