Whatever the verdict, the benefits of hockey have decreased

The sketch of the courtroom made in London, On., On April 23. After the debt or innocence of five men, that is part of what is the case during the sexual attack stiff that started in London, Ont., Is hockey still good for you this week?

There is a FAQ Up on Hockey Canadas website that anticipates questions from parents who are new in the game.

First: why would my child play hockey?

Hockey Canadas partially answers: Hockey is a great sport for building character.

Until recently, that statement was accepted as a matter of course. Hockey didn't just make you big and strong. It made you good, in ways that are specific to this country.

Apart from the debt or innocence of five men, that is part of what is the case of the sexual attack that started in London, Ont., Is hockey still good for you this week? Or does it bring something malignant to us?

It is a practical question that about half a million children are registered to play the game in this country, as well as an existential one. We did all that by convincing the rest of the world that we are hockey, and that hockey is us. If it is our game, as the advertisements say, it is also our problem when it comes off the belt and someone hurts.

As such, it was important to get this process right. Not only because of those who are directly involved, but that the rest of us can be reassured that Everybodies plays rules under the same set.

The process should not only be fair, but also seems to be fair. There are questions about the second part.

On Friday, four days after it started, the jury was told that a mistrial had been explained and rejected. They will start with a new jury next week.

The reasons for the mistrial cannot yet be reported, which is a different way to say that it is time for the loudest and least informed among us to start guessing. Years ago they would be boring people in line at the post office. Nowadays they take as reporters on social media.

If everything went to plan, all the things that matter would have taken place before the court and reported in real time. Now you have to wait months to find out the whole story.

The opacity of the process invites conspirators to take over the conversation. That was the result that had to be avoided.

In the courtroom they are struck by how small a major problem can be. On Thursday the procedure was viewed by around 50 people lawyers, court staff, police, family and spectators, media.

It is an airless room on the 13th floor of a characteristic government building. Small details The fact that they call this floor the 14th, according to the old superstition, or that the clock on the wall is set incorrectly, loan the procedure to have a feeling of time and place.

The accused is in five rows with their lawyers, such as primary school. Although they are literally and figuratively merged, the former Junior players in the world do not have a lot of effort not to acknowledge each other. Not even a head nod when they squeeze past.

The unusual interest in this case results in a certain way of talking. Most speakers ee-nun-see-giving with great deliberation, especially aware that they can be quoted. When there are breaks, the background noise is the ticking of laptop keys. Your senses tell you that history happens.

This will not be a turning point for hockey. Hockey will certainly take care of that. The points of sale that have a financial interest in the game surpasses those who are covering a deletion.

In the Globe and Mail this is daily things on the front page. On ESPN.com it is a two -hour story from the destination page. On TV it is a sad head nod and then to the first break highlights.

Reduction is too strong a word. Message is better. Convincing people that the cancer has been removed and that the body is brought back to health, regardless of what comes to light, is all in how you give this test a message.

But whether hockey canada acknowledges or not, it will be a moment for the game in family chats in this country.

We have been away from hockey for a while. The current American regime helped us withdraw, but you cannot defeat demography and costs in the long term. It is not only that more and more children prefer football, but the fact that you do not have to bring intercontinental movements from equipment to the field to play it.

The details that still have to come during the process are disturbing and lurid. After you have heard them, you will not forget them.

Whether that amounts to a crime is a jury decision, but imagine the theoretical parent who goes to the hockey canada website to be confident that this sport makes small children a nice adults. It will be difficult to reconcile those two sets of information.

Somehow the game comes out of this. It is difficult to present a scenario in which it is not reduced in national status. From that moment there were not all hockey players scenario, which does not ensure a nice Ad from Tim Hortons.

It would be true, regardless of what the judgments turned out to be. Now there is the feeling that so much attention has exposed the crackness of our institutions, in particular the courts. That in the coming seven weeks the amount of time the process would take, could be a gong show. Let's don't hope.

From this point the interest will be in the mushroom test. More people will have more extreme responses to it. The online gambling game will reinforce.

Towards the end we could be in a crazy, OJ Simpson-Type situation. The kind where everyone is not only certain of what happened, but has invested in their own hoped outcome.

It is now even more important that the judicial project calm down, decisive authority. It is a spor clinating that is no longer room for errors. This is not a sport, and there is really, really not.