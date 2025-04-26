



Pakistan Opener knew position about playing cricket in India after pahalgam attack: 'Not interested' Photo: Istock There are calls to lower all cricket tires with Pakistan after the deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam, where 26 civilians lost their lives. India and Pakistan do not play bilateral series and are only opposed to each other in ICC events and the Asia Cup. Given the border voltages, playing Pakistan even seems to be a distant dream in the ICC event. But this year a few competitions have been drawn up in India-Pakistan. The men's team faces the Arch -Rivalen in the Asia cup in September, while the women's team may have to be confronted against Pakistan in the Women's Odi World Cup. Moreover, both tournaments will be organized by India. That is a fairly complicated situation. Although it is confirmed that Pakistan will not play their matches in India after BCCI and PCB agreed to play all ICC and ACC tournaments that are organized by both countries in the hybrid model, the planning presents the Apex bodies stiff task. Without an India-Pakistan match, the tournament may not be a huge hit, which will not only influence the BCCI or PCB, but also the order boards. In the midst of the constant controversy, Pakistan -opener Gull Feroza is not interested in playing the world bed World Cup for women in India, which shows optimism about playing the event in Dubai or Sri Lanka. We know so much that we will play in Asian conditions, and we don't play in India. This is clear. We are also not interested in playing in India, she told Pakpassion. So where it is played – hopefully in Sri Lanka or Dubai – those conditions are comparable to the person you get in Asia. The qualifications were at home and the staff prepared the traces accordingly. Wherever the world cup matches are played, the circumstances will be similar to those we have at home. So our preparation will be according to that, and we are ready, she added. Pakistan women qualified for the Mega event after winning the world cup qualifications at home.

