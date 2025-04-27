SINGAPORE Since the incoming Football Association of Singapore (FAS) President Forrest Li has announced his slate, including Hariss Harun as one of his four vice-presidents more than a week ago, the Lion City Sailors and National Skipper have been flooded and messages asking if he retired.

With a strong smile, the 34-year-old told the Sunday Times before the new council is sworn in in the Fas Extraordinary Congress on 28 April: I am not retired and I want to play many more years more.

I will know when the time comes for me to hang my boots, but it is not because I feel that I can still contribute to and next to the field.

Hariss, supposed to be the first active player in the FAS council, added: I was surprised when I was approached because it was unheard of for an active player to be part of the council.

But it is refreshing to know that they want me to be a voice for the players.

I understand that the role of FAS Council has much more responsibility, and there will be a lot on my shoulders, including the national team captain and an active player. But I will have to learn to young learning and play every role as perfectly as possible as I can when the time comes.

Hariss is one of the most successful football players of Singapores and has won the Asean championship with Singapore, the AFC Cup, Malaysia Super League (MSL) and Malaysia Cup with Johor Darul Takzim, the MSL with Lionsxiii, and the Singapore Cupier also his in the League) Champions League Two Final.

He is known that he is not only a model professional since his debut at the national team at the age of 16, but also someone who cares a lot for football affairs of Singapore and is about it.

That is why he decided to perform after he was approached by LI, despite a busy schedule as a player for Club and Country, father of three and real estate agent.

Hariss, who has 140 caps and 11 international goals, said: I feel very strong about things on and next to the field for Singapore football, and even more as I got older because I started to understand more certain things.

I see that I have the capacity to help Singapore football. That said, our team acknowledges that this is not a one -man course, so there is a varied portfolio of people involved and everyone has to play a role to improve Singapore's football.

Li, founder of the soil of the own soil of the own soil of the soil of SPL Club Sailors, has compiled a slate of nine with lawyer and BG Tampines Rovers Chairman Desmond ongst as vice-president.

In addition to Hariss, the other three vice-presidents are Bill NG, founder of Private Equity-company Financial Frontiers and chairman of Hougang Unitedandtiong Bahru FC; Sailors General Manager Tan Li Yu; and Sean Bai, Staff Chef Van Burnley, who have just been promoted to the English Premier League.

Hariss hopes that his experience and influence if Lions skipper will help him represent and plead local football players for their interests, because he remains concerned that football is still not seen as a viable career in Singapore, with many in the twenties.

He said: it is understandable if football players retire early because of injuries, but it is sad when they do that because they don't see a future in Singapore's football.

I hope to make football a more attractive career for people who are serious to become a professional, to show that there is a path for them, even after they retire in the thirty.

We are a small country with a small talent pool, so we have to keep all the quality we have and I hope I can help in this aspect.

When asked whether there would be concerns about possible conflicts of interest when the FAS Council meets to decide on issues related to the national team, he said he would recover himself if necessary.

He added: we are all well aware of this. That is why we have a diverse group of people in the team who can make decisions and there will be systems to prevent possible conflicts of interest in certain subjects.

He also quoted Aston Villa Center-back Tyrone Mings, who was appointed one of the three independent non-executive drivers on the board for Euro 2028, which is also organized by Great Britain and Ireland as an example of an active player who makes a difference of the field.

Hariss said: This shows that we keep up with the time and it can be done. It is something new in the context of Singapore, but I am really looking forward to contributing to Singapore's football.

David Lee is a senior sports correspondent at the Straits Times focused on aquatics, badminton, basketball, cue sports, football and table tennis.

ParticipateST's Telegram -Danaal And get the last break news delivered to you.