



Alabama Football and Kalen Deboer managed to do something this spring that no other SEC team did. No stock market player of the Crimson Tide-Roster entered the transfer portal in the 10-day spring window. No other SEC team can say that, according to Al.com research. The window closed on Friday; Until that time, players had to submit the paperwork with their schools to enter the transfer portal if they wanted to. For those who submitted the paperwork on Friday, their names may not come to the portal for a few days. But a source with knowledge of Alabamas Transfer Portal Movement Al.com said that no stock market players had submitted the paperwork to transfer for the deadline. I think we have done very well to manage the schedule, especially with kind of areas that we have to open and make room for boys who come in, and just find that right mix of boys who return with newcomers who came on board, said Alabama Balen Deboer said April 17 in Mobile. LSU was the next one closest to only one transfer portal input of his stock market players. Florida and Texas A&M have had two. Ole Miss is on the High -end with nine stock market players who enter the portal in the spring window. Here is the total count for stock market players who arrived on Saturday about noon. Scholarship Portal -Entries in the spring of 2025 Sec school 0 Alabama 1 LSU 2 Florida, Texas A&M 3 4 Georgia, Texas 5 Oklahola 6 Auburn, South Carolina, Tennessee, Vanderbilt 7 Arkansas, Missouri 8 Kentucky, Mississippi State 9 Ole Miss Nick Kelly is an Alabama Beat writer for Follow him on X And the Alabama Media Group. Follow him on X And Instagram.

