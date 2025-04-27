



Forest, from. —Washington and Lee University placed his seventh straight undefined conference record, with 9-0 against the opponents of the competition to claim the regular season crown and to protect the top seeds in the coming ODAC men's tennis tournament. Tiebreakers played an important role in determining the field of eight postsean teams. However, there was a less stalemate to evaluate and both were solved by rights-to-head results, the first step in the conference procedures. The top three seeds were free of ties with the generals accompanied by the second placed Averett University (8-1) and third placed Hampden-Sydney College (7-2) in earning quarter-final hosting privileges. Shenandoah University and Virginia Wesleyan University finished in fourth place at 6-3 in competition matches. De Hornets achieved a 5-2 victory over the Marlins in their regular season meeting, with which SU was awarded the fourth seed and the final position as a quarter-finals host before the turnover to Washigton and Lee goes for semi-final and championship game in the weekend. The Marlins, as the fifth seed, will travel to SU in the quarterfinals. Randolph College and Guilford College earned the sixth and seventh seeds downright with conference records of 5-4 and 4-5 respectively. The Wildcats will travel to H-SC on Wednesday, while the Quakers will play at Averett in the quarterfinals. The last place in the tournament field came down on Tiebreakers. The University of Lynchburg and Roanoke College bound in the league table on 3-6. De Hornets defeated the Maroons, 4-3, earlier this month to secure the tiebraker and the eighth seed in the bracket. Lynchburg will travel to WLU in the quarterfinals. Below is the full schedule for the upcoming ODAC Herentennis Tournament. Make sure you stay up to date with updates to the competition schedule with fellow times and live links for video and statistics. For more information about ODAC Herentennis, go to the websites of one of the participating schools or go to the ODAC house on the internet on Odaconline.com. Don't forget to become a fan of the ODAC Facebook and follow @odacathletics on X (formerly Twitter) And Instagram. Quarterfinals | Wednesday April 30, 2025 | With higher seeds Match 1 #8 Lynchburg bee #1 Washington and Lee 2 p.m. and Match 2 #5 Virginia Wesleyan bee #4 Shenandoah 2 p.m. and Match 3 #6 Randolph bee #3 Hampden-Sydney 2 p.m. and Match 4 #7 Guilford bee # 2 away 2 p.m. and Semi -finals Saturday 3 May 2025 | at Washington and Lee University Match 5 Winner Match 1 Vs. Winner Match 2 1:30 pm Match 6 Winner Match 3 Vs. Winner Match 4 4:00 pm and Championship Sunday 4 May 2025 | at Washington and Lee University Match 7 Winner Match 5 Vs. Winner Match 6 1 pm and * Posted times for the quarterfinals are recommended and can be changed in the allocation of and consultation with the competing teams

