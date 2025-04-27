This is not the moment that AVS is quiet

The avalanche shot all cylinders in their dominant victory in game 1. They had strong impressions in games 2 and 3, but there was something not. There is no room for mistakes in the Stanley Cup -Play -Offs and the AVS cannot pay errors against the Dallas stars.

Head coach Jared Bednar said the problem is the team “had some quiet players, players we can't afford to be quiet, and then we throw things out. Some of those players are working, then other guys got quiet.”

It is not due to lack of effort; Some players are simply not in the playoff intensity. But this is not the time to call back.

In three games, Martin Necas has only one point and four shots on goal. Timing cannot be worse to touch a malaise. He had 10 points due to the last 10 games of the season and his production is noticeable.

“I thought he was a little quieter in game 2. And tonight, I would rather look back at it and study it, but I thought he was doing some good things, sometimes, maybe a bit inconsistent tonight,” ” Bednar said after the 2-1 loss of overtime on Wednesday.

Necas has not been very effective, both 5-on-5 and on the Power Play. During Friday's practice it turned out that Nathan Mackinnon worked with Necas to synchronize his line with him.

“We are just talking about the Power Play dings there, and it's always a good thing. If you are pretty quiet, you don't really solve something. Just talk about things that you have to do better and it's just a large part of the game and we try to get that goal,” Necas told me after the training.

“I have always been the man where I also played to try to talk a lot. It helps me and it helps my line sizes because they know where you are and creating some more chemistry.”

Necas is not the only AVS player that is reserved in the play -offs. Brock Nelson and Joel Kiviranta are both scoreless. Although Jonathan Drouin has two points, he is a min-2 and Bednar brought him to the third rule in Friday. Gabriel Landenskog was on the second line. Morning Skate was optional, with a handful of players who participated, and no tendency to what the lines will be played.

The only way Colorado passes the stars is with the entire team that works together effectively. Bednar said they are on the same page, but should be on the same level.

“Some boys have played better in certain games than others. If you play a team like the Dallas stars, we need everyone who shoots all the cylinders,” Bednar said. “They are just conversations with that man, talking to them about what they feel on the ice and they try to give a kind of tactical or positional advantage that we can get that a bit can help if we notice some tendencies in their game.”

The leaders of the AVS said in the regular season that the team holds each other responsible, and that has not changed with the increased pressure in the late season.

“To a certain extent you just have to determine what you can control, and that is your own work ethics and your own process, but a good dialogue with other boys.” The more passengers you have in the series, the harder it will be, especially the time the play-offs continue. So it is on us to try to shoot all lines on all cylinders tonight, all D-pairings we need this game. “

The AVs need the focus and intensity they had in game 1 to win game 4 and even the series that goes back to Dallas. The message to the team is that everyone has to shoot at all cylinders.