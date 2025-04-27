



Punjab Kings have such a star seizure in their opener Pabhsimran Singh that even coach Ricky Ponting apparently has been dragged over him

A storm won the day in Kolkata on Saturday, but only after another thunderous demonstration of sparkle of an Indian Slagman who even received his Punjab Kings coach Ricky, who has all received a flutter with excitement. That is at least how Ponting's old Australian teammate Matthew Hayden gilded the Lily from the TV commentary box, while Prabhsimran Singh treated everyone to an extraordinary representation of Big-Hitting Pyrotechnics in Eden Gardens. After they decided to hit, Singh 83 just hit 49 balls, with six sixes and six four, and joined his colleague -Indian opener Priyansh Arya (69 out of 35) in a 120 opening position that brought them less than 12 overs to shoot. It was again a brilliant version of the excellent Singh, who liked to play a support role for his bustling younger partner until the resignation of Arya led him to become ballistic of his last 17 balls that he climbed 49 around the ground with a panophy of exotic shots. They include treating the usually difficult slow bowling from Sunil Narine with unusual contempt, sending the Trinidadian to one 22-run. That was only one less than the lasting mysterious spinner ever admitted in a single in T20's. Looking from the box, the admiring Hayden trusted: “A very excited Ricky Ponting came to me during the first match of the Kings in Ahmedabad and said:” Haydos, I found myself a beauty “. “Now Ricky Ponting is rarely enthusiastic about too much, but he went:” This boy, he is just magic, he has dust and it is covered with gold … just such a talent and class. “ It was indeed all visible when Singh Punjab helped to make 4-201. Unfortunately for Glenn Maxwell, he missed another run-fest when he came to number 4 with five overs to enjoy a little chaos. Maxwell had struggled to seven out of eight balls and was bent, beaten by a faster, shorter from Varun Chakravarthy and he looked the photo of frustration, after he had only put together 48 points in six innings this tournament, including five rejects with one figure. Josh Inglis, a late comer of the IPL party, did a little better and helped the kings to get beyond 200 marks with his undefeated 11 out of six balls at death. Unfortunately, the game was then ruined when the rain came with the knight riders on 0-7, the storm-blaned debris over the stadium, where the ground staff had to hold the blankets with rocks until the inevitable abandonment as a 'no result'. It left both teams with a point each, with Punjab to place fourth place in the play-off, while defending champions Kolkata remained seventh. Australians at IPL 2025 Chennai Super Kings: Nathan Ellis ($ 365k) Delhi Capitals: Mitch Starc ($ 2.15 million), Jake Fraser-McGurk ($ 1.65 million) Kolkata Knight Riders: Spencer Johnson ($ 510k) Luckknow Super Giants: Justin Langer (coach), Mitch Marsh ($ 623k) Punjab Kings: Ricky Ponting (coach), Marcus Stoinis ($ 2 million), Glenn Maxwell ($ 770k), Josh Inglis ($ 475k), Aaron Hardie ($ 228k), Xavier Bartlett ($ 146k) Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Josh Hazlewood ($ 2.29 million), Tim David ($ 547K) Sunrisers Hyderabad: Pat Cummins ($ 3.7 million), Travis Head ($ 1.2 million), Adam Zampa ($ 440k) 2025 IPL classification

Legend

M: Matches Played W: Win L: To lose T: Tyres N/R: No results NRR: Net Run rate Ded.: Deduction Points: Total number of points

