Defense Highlights Oregon Football Spring Game: Live -Updates back, analysis

The defense emphasized the day with a combined 10 bags and a messy return for touchdown. Jay Harris had two touchdown runs, Kenyon Sadiq had a few nice catches and Jerry Mixon had a few big hits.

Final: Combat (Black) 20, Fighting (White) 24

– Kickoff returned to 20. Dante Moore to Kyler Kasper for 29. False Start. Moore to Jay Harris for 7. Moore to Kenyon Sadiq. Moore fired. Moore intercepted despair.

– Andrew Boyle Kickoff, returned to 23. Luke Moga to Dillon Gresham, pass on interference on Dorian Brew. Moga to Gresham for a long touchdown. Fight 24, Combat 20 – 1:20

– Brock Thomas at QB. Thomas to Kenyon Sadiq for 39. Thomas fired. Thomas to Sadiq for 13. Thomas to Jeremiah McClellan for Double Pass, Incollious, almost intercepted. Fourth and 5, Thomas to Justius Lowe for 12. Jay Harris 1-Yard Touchdown Run. Combat 20, Fighting 17 – 2:10

– Touchback. Ryder Hayes at QB. Brayden Platt Sack. Makhi Hughes for 9. Third and 6, Luke Moga incomplete. False start. Andrew Boyle Punt to Gary Bryant Jr. Fair Catch on 43.

– Ross James Punt to Gary Bryant Jr., Fair Catch on 17. Akili Smith Jr. Incomplete. Smith runs for 13. Dierre Hill Jr. For 5. Smith Klautert for 15+, sticking to Demetri Manning. Jay Harris for 4. Third and 11, Smith to Vander Plog for 23. Harris for 3. Smith to Jeremiah McClellan for 8. Smith fired. Hill for 4. Third and 10, Smith no profit. Gage Hurych 54-Yard Field goal is good. Fight 17, Combat 13 – 8:17

End of 3rd quarter: Combat (Black) 10, Fighting (White) 17

– Gage Hurych Kickoff Touchback. Dajaun Riggs for 5. Riggs for 2. Third and 3, Luke Moga throws it away.

– Dierre Hill Jr. runs for 11. Dante Moore Pass for Jusitus Lowe broken up by Dylan Williams. Moore Long Pass For Kyler Kasper is broken up by Jahlil Florence in the End Zone. Third and 10, Moore to Jurrion Dickey for 35. Jay Harris 6-Yard Touchdown Run. Fight 17, Combat 10 – 1:33

– Makhi Hughes for 2. False start on the Isaiah world. Austin Novosad fired by Jerry Mixon. Novosad to Cooper Perry for 8. Andrew Boyle Punt to Gary Bryant Jr., Fair Catch on 48.

– Andrew Boyle Kickoff, Noah Whittington returns to 18. Noah Whittington for 12. Whittington stiff arms Aaron Flowers for 10. Dante Moore Pass for 5. Whittington for 1, flowers with a big hit. Third and 4, Moore fired by Will Straton, several players busy. Ross James Punt to DakOrien Moore, fair catch at the age of 18.

– Touchback. Dante Moore at QB. Moore to Justius Lowe for 2. Moore to Kenyon Sadiq, Die Dylan Williams for 9. Moore to Kyler Kasper for 2. Dierre Hill Jr. for 9. Moore to Hill for 7. Moore is overrogging Jurrion Dickey. Hill Fumbles, forced by Ify Obideegwu, returns Blake purchase for TouchDown. Fight 17, Combat 3 – 11:04

Half -time: Combat (Black) 3, Fighting (White) 10

– The defense combines 6 bags in the 1st half

-Non-Sack Rush yards: Combined 110 out of 22 Wears with a 31-Yard TD

– Dante Moore fired by Amauri Washington.

– Austin Novosad back at QB. Novosad fired by Gavin Nix. Dajuan Riggs for 5. Novosad incomplete. Atticus Sappington 46-Yard Field goal is not good.

– Akili Smith Jr. at QB. Noah Whittington runs for 1. Smith to Vander Plog for 14. Smith fired by Matthew Johnson. Smith to Jeremiah McClellan. Smith fired by Johnson. Ross James Punt Shanked.

– Luke Moga to Jayden Limar for 7. Moga Lange Pass to Malik Benson, from Dorian Brew's hands in coverage. Moga to Dillon Gresham for long win. Limar for 6. Ashton Porter breaks Pass in Backfield. Moga to Benson for 1st. Limar loses 2. Moga throws it away. Third and 12, Moga fired by Matayo Uiagalelei. Andrew Boyle Punt out at 7.

– Brock Thomas in Qb. Jay Harris runs for 1. Thomas Screen to Kenyon Sadiq for 7. Third and 2, Harris for 1. Fourth and 1, Harris for 2. Thomas to Jeremiah McClellan for 1st. Thomas incomplete for Harris. Dierre Hill Jr. For 1. Third and 9, Thomas Hurden by Elijah. Ross James Punt to Dakborien Moore outside the borders.

– Makhi Hughes runs 10. Luke Moga Klautert 11. Hughes for no win, Matayo Uiagalelei Tackle. Moga Jump Pass for Jamari Johnson broken up by Trey McNutt. MOGA to DakOrien Moore for 5. Andrew Boyle 15-Yard Field goal. Fight 10, Combat 3 – 11:45

End of 1st quarter: Combat (Black) 3, Fighting (White) 7

– Luke Moga at QB. Moga incomplete for Cooper Perry, out of the hands. Makhi Hughes for 11.

– Jay Harris runs for 7. Dante Moore for Gary Bryant Jr. Incomplete. Third and 3, Matthew Johnson Bekt Pass. Ross James Punt out at 45.

– Touchback. Dajuan Riggs runs for 1. Austin Novosad washed away and incomplete. Third and 9, Novosad to Dillon Gresham for 11. Loss of 3. Riggs for 7. Novosad to Jamari Johnson for 6. Riggs for 2. Novosad to Zach Grace, big hit by Jerry Mixon. Third and 11, Novosad incomplete. Ross James Punts to Gary Bryant Jr. Fair Catch at the age of 12.

– Touchback. Dante Moore to Kenyon Sadiq for 25 meters. Noah Whittington for 3 and 6. Moore to Kyler Kasper for 6. Third and 4, Moore to Whittington incomplete outside the borders. 45-Yard Field goal of Gage Hurych is good. Fight 7, Fight 3 – 8:16

– Dillon Gresham Kickoff Return. Austin Novosad incomplete for DakoRien Moore. Jayden Limar wears 11 yards around the left end. Novosad to Moore with Theran Johnson in coverage, winning 36. Limar fell by Ashton Porter for loss of 3. Limar 31-Yad Touchdown Run. Fight 7, Fight 0 – 12:19

Pregame

-Rode contactless sweater: Cornerback Jahlil Florence

– Wound players present: Defensive Lineman Aydin Breland (Out, Right Foot), Linebacker Devon Jackson (out, not specified), Tight end Roger Saleapaga (limited, knee), Offensive Lineman Beau Cressals (Out, Right Arm), Defensive Rug Cruz Hurry (Limited)

– The entire schedules can be found here.

Oregon Ducks Football 2024 Seasonal schedule, Scores

