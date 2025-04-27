Josh Anderson, Tom Wilson Boette a fine for unsporting behavior





For their part in an incident with three game three, Montreal Canadiens ahead Josh Anderson and Capitals from Washington Vooruit Tom Wilson both received a fine of $ 5,000 for unsporting behavior, per an NHL release. The fine is the maximum permitted under the collective negotiating agreement. While players were preparing to enter their respective changing rooms at the end of the second period, Wilson and Anderson were involved in a wrestling match that eventually flowed into Washington's couch. Both players received rough mines and misconduct of 10 minutes. Multiple players joined the Fracas and that of Washington Lars of and that of Montreal Arber Xhekaj Small penalties were also assessed. For his part, Wilson also took the opportunity Mock Montreal players Immediately after the incident. Capitals coach Spencer Carbery told reporters after the game that was the situation: “Only two competitive teams, two competitive guys go on it.” He added that when the second period was closed, he went to the dressing room when he had to turn the course to prevent Anderson and Wilson from entering Washington's bank. These kinds of situations are not uncommon for Wilson, who has been suspended five times in his career in his career in extra fines that he has collected over the years. Playing on the edge is also what Wilson has made a successful force for the caps. His 2,368 career only touches a trail teammate Alex Ovechkin In the history of Washington, while his 835 career competitions are in eighth place in team history. Anderson also played a physical brand of hockey during his career, although this is the first fine of his career (he received a suspension of two games for boarding in 2022). With the Canadians who move to a 6-3 victory in Game Three and getting closer in the series, it will be interesting to see if there is a follow-up between the two physical attackers as the series progresses.

