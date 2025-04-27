'Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma moved to London because …' | Cricket -Nieuws

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma (desk photo)

New Delhi: Dr. Sriram Nene, husband of Bollywood actor Madhuri Dixit, recently shared new insight into the decision of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma to relocate the base to London.

During a YouTube interview with content -maker Ranveer Allahbadia, Dr. Nene that the celebrity couple moved to London to escape the intense public control with which they are confronted in India.

According to him, Anushka shared that living in India made it difficult for them to enjoy their success because of constant media and public attention.

I have a lot of respect (for Virat Kohli). We have met him several times; He is just a decent person, said Dr. Nene.

I will tell you something, and this is what you learn, they all put their pants on one leg at the same time. One day we had a conversation with Anushka and it was very interesting. They thought about moving to London because they cannot enjoy their success (here). And we appreciate what they are going through, because everything they do attracts attention. We almost get isolated.

The couple has chosen a more deducted life abroad, looking for normality and privacy for their families while maintaining their professional obligations in India.

In the meantime, Virat Kohli keeps shining on the cricket field. In IPL 2025 He recently broke the world record for most half centuries at a single location in T20 Cricket and registered his 26th fifty in M ​​Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Its 42-ball 70 helped Royal Challengers Bengaluru Clinch a crucial victory against Rajasthan Royals.

With this knock, Kohli also jumped to second place in the Orange Cap Race and surpassed Chris Gayles Tally for fifty scores in T20s, which shows that even while he keeps a quieter personal life in balance, his cricket fire does not stop.