



Annapolis, md. By the second time in three weeks confronted with the Terriers, the No. 3 Seed Navy Ladies-tennis team (17-12) was unable to overcome the second placed Boston University (12-8) in the semi-finals of the Patriot League in 2025 on Saturday afternoon and fell a 4-0 score in the Drumlins Tennis, n from the Tennis Club, nobody When they end their season with the loss, the Midshipmen fought close by with the Terriers in Doubles Play before Boston used a strong singles to conquer a place in the champion match of the competition. The navy senior class from Sylvia Eklund ” Kate Lee ” Parvathi Shanker And Emily Tannenbaum End their career to help the midtones to a record of 82-31 in their four seasons, and won three consecutive star competitions about rival army, with 2-0 against rival Air Force and the Navy lead to the first Patriot League title of the program in 2024. Saturday's game began with Emily Zhao and Nina Gulbransen who booked a 6-2 victory to pass Lee and her double partner in Sophomore Julia Lee At the No. 3 place, but Navy Esceed Doubles Play then Tannenbaum and Second -year Olivia Fermo Survived the best BU combination of Uma Bakaiyte and Gabriella Mikaul, 6-4, to continue their winning series. When they came to the second court, Madison Liu and Blanka Demicheli pulled away late to close second -year Manci and freshmen Emma Gu 7-5, and secure the crucial double point. Mikaul moved to Singles campaign and could beat freshmen Grace Li With a 6-0, 6-1 score on the second court, while Bakaiyte got the best of Tannenbaum with a 6-2, 6-2 victory in the top flight to put the terriers to conquer a berth for the championship fatal. With the third, fourth and fifth courts that fought deep in the second and third sets, the CLINCHING POINT came in sixth place, with Rhea Rai giving a rally at Kate Lee rally to count a 7-5, 6-2 straight victory over the Navy captain. Coach Keith Puryear Comments “Boston was The Better Team Today.indicative of How This Season Went at Times, We created opportunities But Couldn't Close. Whene Happens, Sometimes You're Unable to Manufacture Them Again.this Weve, Detact Fromished. Four Sea in Their Time here in the Blue and Gold. We thank Emily, Sylvia, Parv and Kate for Their Leadership and Commitment to this Legacy is Secure. Match notes Navy is now 1-14 in the series of all time with Boston.

Navy has placed an 8-7 record of all time in the semi-final round of the competition.

Tannenbaum and Fermo end the season on a double extraction streak of six games.

