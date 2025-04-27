Boston College Mens Hockeys Loss for Denver this year Marked the end of my time that the team covered and threw me over in my next chapter as a full -time fan.

So, while I sat and looked at the NCAA championship, I could not help, but enjoy the Western Michigans four-purpose victory at Boston University. After all, it is that it is to root against the biggest rival of your favorite teams, and you never want to see them achieve the ultimate goal to win a National Championship, especially after your own teams ended in disappointment for two years in a row.

As we are encouraged to do at a Jesuit school, I thought. That was when I started to wonder if rooting against BU was in my interest as a resident of New England and old hockey East fan.

In a sense, BU fought with the same battle that we were a young team that was loaded with some of the best prospects that College Hockey had to offer, in an attempt to beat a parent, larger team from the West.

Over the past decade, this story has played countless times between Hockey East and NCHC teams, and just like a former high school dear in a Hallmark Christmas film, the National Championship always seems to stay in the Midwest instead of returning to the big city.

2015 was a fever dream for Hockey East. Not only were two hockey East teams, Providence and BU, gone in the national champion match, but they also did this in TD Garden in Boston. It was the first time since 1999, when Maine and New Hampshire took the border fight to Anaheim, California, which competed for two hockey -teams for a national championship.

I will not comment on how it happened, but Providence took the hardware home in that 2015 matchup and marked the fifth national championship in eight years won by a hockey-East-Team, including an immediate classic in 2009 in which BU nchc Foe Miami has cut off in a late game ever.

Since 2015, that script has been turned upside down.

NCHC teams have won seven of the last nine national championships, with Umass the only Hockey East team that wins in that time frame.

So why can't hockey East teams do it against the NCHC? Is it playstyle? Is it age? Is what they feed the boys in the midwest, the secret to win a title?

Unless BC and Bu Clam Chowder a week directly before the last two national championships, I think it is a combination of the first two and not so much the last one.

The goal of each hockey team is the same: winning a national championship. However, how they build their team differs. Year after year, with a few remarkable exceptions such as Zeev Buizum, most of the best NHL prospects in college hockey game for selection framework schools such as BC and BU in Hockey East, or Michigan and Minnesota in the Big ten, a conference that has not demanded a title since 2007.

There is a relatively simple pitch for Hockey East schools to get the best recruits, because the figures also make a backup.

Two -like Hockey Oostalums suitable for the NHLS 202425 opening evening, compared to 50 for the NCHC.

It also applies to the NHLS elite. On Team Usas Four Nations Roster This year, nine players from Hockey East schools, compared to only three from NCHC -Squadrons. Seven of the nine hockey East -Alumni went to BC or Bu, with goalkeepers Jeremy Swayman and Connor Hellebuyck, at Maine and Umass Lowell respectively.

Most players in the NHL and in the Four Nations team played at Hockey East Powerhouses after 2015, so it seems that there is no real correlation between NHL talent and winning a National Championship.

So what do Winning championships? Well, in my opinion his age and playing style.

The average age is not really a good statistics to measure this, because each team will have players of different ages. Moreover, the demonstrable differences in average age are usually in teams of Atlantic Hockey or the CCHA, which do not regularly compete for national championships.

Instead, I want to concentrate at the age of the most important contributors to these teams. In particular, I will focus on two games: BC-Denver in 2024 and Umass-Minnesota Duluth in 2021.

This BC team was one of the most charged gratings that College Hockey could ever see. Cutter Gauthier and Will Smith jumped directly to the NHL after the loss, and Gabe Perreault and Ryan Leonard came to them in the pros this year.

All BCS best players were 18 to 19-year-old first-year students, with Gauthier the only 20-year-old.

Denvers -Team was a completely different story. In addition to Buuum, all their best players were at least 20, most of them older. Matt Davis? 22. Jack devine? 20. Aiden Thompson? 21. Carter King? 22. Massimo Rizzo? 22. Alternative captain Connor Caponi was 24 at the time of the victory, and then remained around another year and helped BC to beat again this year.

Some may play in the NHL, but most Denvers Core was not considered good enough by the teams who set them up after their underclass seasons, so that they linger and keep playing at school.

When Push came to push, Du knew something to do. Once they had given a lead of two goals, they only had to lean back in David Carles 1-3-1 Neutral Zone scheme and BCS Talent uncomfortable. They did exactly that, and that is how they have beaten one of the most productive teams in the history of Hockey East.

2021 was a strange time in America. When they came from the COVID-19 Pandemie, people tried to remember how they could participate in normal activities. During that, Umass remembered how he could win a national championship.

Only a few years after losing NCHC team Minnesota-Duluth with Cale Makarwho in his young career is the best NHL player who ever plays for Umass and probably the best player who has been playing in Hockey East since 2015, has revenge on the NCHC.

The minute teeth defeated St. Cloud State, who, to emphasize the point, beat another BC team in the tournament that year on the way to the national championship game. Umass did this with his top-four point scorers Being 21, 23, 19 and 23, and with a keeper tandem of 21 and 22 years old.

The formula for winning a national tournament seems pretty clear. So, do BC, BU and Hockey East have to change how they recruit and play to help their chances?

To be honest, I don't think so. What makes Hockey East so special is the fast hockey with a few NHLS Future Stars. I would not exchange that for anything, even if it means that it was less likely to see the trophy of the national championship coming to New England.

Moreover, Smith would not have come to BC if it dumped and chasing for four years.

Older, grimy teams have a much better chance of winning everything, and Hockey East will probably not change to fit that model. So the next time BU has the chance to win everything and change this story, BC fans should probably try to root them in regional and conference -solidarity.

But just like the green line that comes from BC to Kenmore in less than 30 minutes, I think we all know that it is quite unlikely.

Related