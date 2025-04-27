Hockey, Hope and Healing: Ishkode Cup returns stronger than ever





“The participants of this fundraising were the core of reactionary efforts to keep their communities safe,” says Tournament Organizer

After he was postponed by the devastating ice storm that paralyzed the region and activated a state of emergency, the Ishkode Cup was finally set to return, with even more reason to find out the case. The annual Firefighter Hockey Tournament and Community Fundraiser will be the ice on Monday 28 April from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the Mnjikaning Arena Sports Ki (Mask) in Rama First Nation. Although the rear -up event can be reduced from a full weekend tournament, the organizers say that the heart of the Ishkode Cup remains as strong as always. Originally planned as a two -day tournament at the beginning of April, the event was postponed when the freezing of rain was widespread losses, fallen trees and significant damage in Orillia and surrounding communities. Many of the participants of the tournament fire winkers of departments in Rama, Orillia, Ramara, Severn, Oro-Medonte and Tay-Steelt in emergency aid. “The participants of this fundraising were the core of reactionary efforts to keep their communities safe,” said co-founder of Orillia Firefighter and tournament, Darryl Armstrong. “A big shout at all other transactions and professions that helped and endured during those difficult times – and of course to the members of the community who borrowed a hand to each other.” Since its foundation in 2022, the Ishkode Cup has collected almost $ 10,000 for initiatives for mental health care, including donations on boots on the ground, a Peer-Run 24/7 helpline for first responds, and I have your back 911, a national campaign that supports mental well-being for police, fire brigade, fire brigade and paramedics. This year's event will also support local food banks and the Salvation Army of Orillia, which offered food and help to people in need during the devastating Peter Street Fire and again during the freezing rainstorm of late March. “The work of the Salvation Army went up and outside in the many tragic events that took place in Orillia this year alone,” said Armstrong. Access to the rear-up event of Monday is a non-perpetual food donation, with yields that support local food bank programs. Participants can also try their luck in a 50/50 draw and enter into a huge lottery with prizes from generous local sponsors, including 65-inch TVs, Toronto Blue Jays and Toronto FC tickets, gift baskets and more. Although the event will not contain a full series of tournament games, Armstrong says that there will still be a lot of hockey, community spirit and an opportunity to make a real difference. “These fundraisers are more about the game,” he said. “They are about showing up for each other – whether it's work, in a crisis or at a community event like this.”

