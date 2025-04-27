



Sardis High School dominated the competition to win the Lions First Girls State Tennis Championship on Friday in Class 4A/5A game, while Briarwood Christians Boys Dshler at a point to claim their fifth title of all time, while the 80th Ahsaa State Tennis. Coach Dustin Youngs Sardis Squad was 65 points to win the second place of Deshlers 42 points. Saint James finished third with 36 points, followed by Donoho (34), Randolph (31) and Briarwood Christian (30). Briarwoods Boys claimed their first championship since 2019, largely thanks to their number 3 Double Team. Coach Jay Wises Lions received the last points they needed when no. 3 partners Rhett Shaddinger and Baker Cullum a Come-From-Behijn 2-6, 6-3, 10-6 victory over Faywad Ismail and Tru Bynum of Randolph School. The lions ended with 62 points to 61 for Deshler, followed by Wilson with 36 points. DSHLER HIGH SCHOOL JUNIOR EVERETTE MINSHEW serves on its way to an AHSAA class 4A/5A State Tennis Championship on Friday, April 25, 2025 in the Mobile Tennis Center. It was his second title at number 1 singles in a row.Ahsaa Dshler received a boost from Junior Everette Minshew (39-1), who defeated John Carroll Catholic Senior Will Magruder (29-6) to conquer the no. 1 Singles Tennis Championship 7-5, 6-2. Minshew also won the number 1 singles title last year. He joined Brody Black to win the number 1 Doubles title and to beat Briarwoods duo Jani Martin and Alec Perez in the final, 7-5, 6-2. Randolphs Lova Stenberg (26-4) won the class 4a/5a Girls No. 1-flight that Sardis Junior Callie Rae Bonds (43-1) handed her first loss of the season in the 6-3, 6-3 champion match. Bonds worked with Jayden Johnson to beat Stenberg and Emma Skinner in the number 1 Doublesfinale, 7-5, 7-5. Completely The results of girls can be found on this link. The boys results Can be found on this link. AHSAA 2025 Tennis ChampionshipMobile Tennis Center Results on Friday Class 4A/5A Girls team scoring Sardis 65, DESSHLER 42, Saint James 36, Donoho 34, Randolph 31, Briarwood Christian 30, Demopolis 24, Lamp 14, Providence Christian 14, Madison Academy 13, Russellville 12, Sipsey Valley Valley, Westbrook Christian 11, St. Michael 5, STULORY, 5, Dueh, invest Beach 0. Girls Singles Championships No. 1: Lova Stenberg, Randolph (26-4) def. Callie Rae Bonds, Sardis (43-1), 6-3, 6-3 No. 2: Abigail Black, Deshler Def. Ashley Brooke Tomberlin, Briarwood, 6-4, 6-3 No. 3: Taylor Johnson, Sardis Def. Emma Jahraus, Briarwood, 6-4, 6-0 No. 4: Jesa Leigh Bonds, Sardis Def. Margaret Harbor, Briarwood, 6-2, 6-1 No. 5: Olivia Willis, Saint James Def. Alexia Carter, Briarwood, 6-3, 6-3 No. 6: Raleigh Court, Saint James Def. Claire Tollison, Donoho, 6-2, 6-4 Girls doubles the final No. 1: Callie Rae Bonds/Jayden Johnson, Sardis Def. Lova Stenberg/Emma Skinner, Randolph, 7-5, 7-5 No. 2: Taylor Johnson/Isa Leigh Bonds, Sardis Def. Abigail Black/Campbell Norris, Deshler, 6-1, 6-2 No. 3: Natalie Rodgers/Samantha Wakefield, Donoho Def. Madelyn Hall/Haisten Grace Price, Providence Christian, 6-1, 6-3 Boys team scoring Briarwood Christian 62, Deshler 61, Wilson 36, Boaz 27, Randolph 26, Lamp 23, Providence Christian 23, John Carroll Catholic 14, Indian Springs 14, Satsuma 10, Westminster Christian 10, Saint James 3, Douglas 2, Bt Washington Magnet 2, Alabama Christian 2, St. Michael Catholic 0, Faith Academy 0. Boys Singles Championships No. 1: Everette Minshew, Deshler Def. Will Magruder, John Carroll Catholic, 6-2, 6-2 No. 2: Alec Perez, Briarwood Christian Def. Brodie Black, Deshler, 6-0, 6-3 No. 3: Hayes McKell, Briarwood Christian Def. Richard Owen, lamp, 6-1, 6-1 No. 4: Oliver Thompson, Deshler Def. Rhett Shaddinger, Briarwood Christian, 2-6, 6-3, 10-5 No. 5: Kaden Gonzalez, Briarwood Christian Def. Freddy Franks, Wilson, 6-1, 7-6 (5) No. 6: Eric Yun, Lamp Def. Baker Culum, Briarwood Christian, 6-3, 4-6, 11-9 Boys doubles the final No. 1: Everette Minshew/Brody Black, Deshler Def. Jani Martin/Alec Perez, Briarwood Christian, 7-5, 6-2 No. 2: Braxton Black/Oliver Thompson, Deshler Def. Liam Sanders/Logan Rich, Wilson, 6-4, 6-4 No. 3: Rhett Shaddinger/Baker Cullum, Briarwood Christian, def. Fawad Ismail/Tru Bynum, Randolph, 2-6, 6-3, 10-6

