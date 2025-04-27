Sports
Rally to keep our Hockey Hall of Fame in Eveleth which will be held on Saturday
Eveleth, Minn. (Northern News Now) – In the US Hockey Hall of Fame Iron Rangers are connected to each other to support the museum in Eveleth's original house.
When we constantly went to the state, it all brought it here, said a resident who spoke during the event. Our children play hockey, want to play hockey and strive for hockey.
More than a hundred residents showed up, including city and political leaders, to speak to those who want to move it.
This building was placed here in 1973 because an abundance of legislators, city people and members of the community came together and said that this is where this should be and this is the right location, said Mayor Adam Roen. Just 50 years later came together again to say that we agree with everything they said and would stand behind it and support it too.
Members of the Hall of Fame Board of Directors have stated that moving the museum would be more noticed about the hockey legends of Minnesota.
They said that other Sporting Hall of Fames see nearly 400,000 visitors a year, while the US Hockey Hall of Fame sees around 9,000.
After the senates 32-30 votes against an amendment written by Minnesota District 3 DFL Senator Grant Hauschild on Friday, their reaction is that this is not a problem of bias but geography.
Senator Rob Farnsworth, district 7, was the only Republican who voted for the bill, but it could have been passed if there had been more time to talk about the language and work with his caucus.
That mood, of course there were Republicans who voted against it, but Saint Paul Voted Democratic Senators because they want the hall in St. Paul, Farnsworth said.
According to Commissioner of St. Louis County, Mike Jugovich, this is one of the many scenarios where the Twin Cities limit the iron reach.
This is an over -range by the metro that tries to take something that belongs to us, and I am always sick of it. Is anyone else? Jugovich asked.
Our history can never really leave this city because so much of it has been made, said Republican representative Cal Warwas and Eveleth Resident Cal Warwas. We express ourselves so that everyone knows how important our hockey heritage is for the reach.
According to Hauschild, the plan to move the hall was not made public to keep it in the shade because of the reaction it would solve.
But as he continued to state, the hall would not only need investments for the infrastructure, but also from the community.
It is something we have to tell the story about. Not only for other Minnesotans, because they are doing well? Minnesotans are proud of hockey, but we have to show the nation that they can be proud of where hockey started, here in Eveleth, said Hauschild.
Residents were invited to speak, and those who did share a similar message.
What do they expect that we do if they take everything from us and then say that you are not doing enough? Well, maybe they should do more for us.
In what only seems to be the beginning of this fight for the museum, the locals will continue to express their opinion.
I think it's just the tip of the iceberg for the number of people who are going to fight to hold this place here, Farnsworth said.
The chairman of the museums and Republican Senator Karin Housley voted against the amendment.
We have spoken to her, but have not heard by the publication of this article.
No changes will be made to the US Hall of Fame Museum, unless there is a majority of votes from the board, which consists of people from all over Minnesota, including the iron reach.
