



MS Dhoni (Image Credit: BCCI/IPL) New Delhi: after Chennai Super Kings (CSK) disappointing run in IPL 2025 Continued with a loss of five wicket for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), former India Batter Ambati Rayudu said that the five-time champions would now be very attentive about evolving with the modern style of T20-Cricket.

Despite the application of various changes to their game XI in the Ma Chidambaram Stadium, CSKs continued to look for a victory not successful, so that they remain in tenth place on the bottom of the point table.

“I know it is the lowest lows, but it is also a great learning for CSK. If you do not keep an eye on your laurels and the future, this is what can happen. From now on they will be very, very vigilant about evolving with the game.

We have seen some shiny lights in the Batting line-up, especially Brevis and Mhatre, those are real positives. Sometimes it takes a season like this to ground a team and to remind them that the game is always bigger than we do. You have to keep at the base and stay humble, “he added. Sachin Tendulkar on 52: Power, Pride and A Nations Pulse The only clear places for CSK were Ayush Mhatres 30 and Dewald Brevis 42 on debut for the franchise. Rayudu also spoke about CSK's continuous struggling with the bat this season.

“I don't think there is confusion in Shot Selection If there is something, not enough photos are played. The batters take more time than they should.” Survey Should CSK make big changes to their team for next season? He also commented on the changes made by the franchise: “The change in staff was needed, and what saw now is more of a test run for next season. I don't think CSK can transfer most of their current team to its best, seven or eight players can be retained,” Rayudu said.

Looking ahead to Saturday IPL 2025 Clash, Shreyas Iyer Punjab Kings will lead against his former side Kolkata Knight Riders in Eden Gardens. PBKS had previously defeated KKR by defending 111 in New Chandigarh.

“Hell is wearing great memories to the ground and to KKR, after he won the IPL with them last season. There is a bit of fire in the belly that he did not keep, and now he is to be capped Punjab. I think hell is focused and motivated. Punjab looks the stronger side for the PlayarDate this season.

