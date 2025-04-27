The NCAA di Ladies Tennis Tournament from 2025 will be held on 15-18 May in Hurd Tennis Center in Waco, Texas. The selection show will be broadcast live on April 28 at 5 p.m. at NCAA.com.

As part of a two -year pilot program, the ladies Singles and Doubles Championships were performed in the autumn of 2024, while the team championships take place in the spring of 2025.

2025 Di Women's Tennis Team Championship schedule

*Always mentioned in the eastern time

  • SELECTIONS RELEASE | April 28, 5 p.m.
  • First and second rounds | May 2
  • Super Regionals | 9-11 May
  • Women's Team Championship | May 15-18

Di Women's Tennis Championship History

Texas A&M achieved the NCAA tennis title of 2024 NCAA ladies by beating Georgia 4-1. This is the first team title of Aggies; They became second in 2013.

Summary: 2024 Di Women's Tennis Championships

View the full DI Women's Tennis Team Championship History below:

Year CHAMPION Points/score Second place Host of site Presence
2024 Texas A&M 4-1 Georgia Oklahoma State AFTER
2023 North Carolina 4-1 NC State UCF AFTER
2022 Texas 4-1 Oklahola Illinois AFTER
2021 Texas 4-3 Pepperin UCF AFTER
2020 Canceled from COVID-19
2018 Stanford 4-3 Vanderbilt Wake Bos AFTER
2017 Florida 4-1 Stanford Georgia AFTER
2016 Stanford 4-3 Oklahoma State Tulsa AFTER
2015 Vanderbilt 4-2 UCLA Baylor AFTER
2014 UCLA 4-3 North Carolina Georgia AFTER
2013 Stanford 4-3 Texas A&M Illinois AFTER
2012 Florida 4-0 UCLA Georgia AFTER
2011 Florida 4-3 Stanford Stanford AFTER
2010 Stanford 4-3 Florida Georgia AFTER
2009 Duke 4-0 California Texas A&M AFTER
2008 UCLA 4-0 California Tulsa AFTER
2007 Georgia Tech 4-2 UCLA Georgia AFTER
2006 Stanford 4-1 Miami Stanford AFTER
2005 Stanford 4-0 Texas Georgia AFTER
2004 Stanford 4-1 UCLA Georgia 3,634
2003 Florida 4-3 Stanford Florida 3,182
2002 Stanford 4-1 Florida Stanford 5,053
2001 Stanford 4-0 Vanderbilt Georgia St. N / A
1998 Florida 5-1 Duke Our Lady 2,310
1997 Stanford 5-1 Florida Stanford 4,360
1996 Florida 5-2 Stanford Florida St. 3,749
1995 Texas 5-4 Florida Pepperin 5,404
1994 Georgia 5-4 Stanford Georgia 5,613
1993 Texas 5-2 Stanford Florida 4,913
1992 Florida 5-3 Texas Stanford 7,036
1991 Stanford 5-1 UCLA Stanford 8,523
1989 Stanford 5-0 UCLA Florida 2,050
1988 Stanford 5-2 Florida UCLA 6,328
1987 Stanford 5-1 Georgia UCLA 2,351
1986 Stanford 5-4 South California Texas 2,927
1985 South California 6-3 Miami (FLA) Ololama City 4,552
1984 Stanford 6-0 South California Los Angeles 3,405
1983 South California 8-1 Trinity (Tex) Albuquerque, NM 3,027
1982 Stanford 6-3 UCLA Salt Lake City 1,595

