The NCAA di Ladies Tennis Tournament from 2025 will be held on 15-18 May in Hurd Tennis Center in Waco, Texas. The selection show will be broadcast live on April 28 at 5 p.m. at NCAA.com.
As part of a two -year pilot program, the ladies Singles and Doubles Championships were performed in the autumn of 2024, while the team championships take place in the spring of 2025.
2025 Di Women's Tennis Team Championship schedule
*Always mentioned in the eastern time
- SELECTIONS RELEASE | April 28, 5 p.m.
- First and second rounds | May 2
- Super Regionals | 9-11 May
- Women's Team Championship | May 15-18
Di Women's Tennis Championship History
Texas A&M achieved the NCAA tennis title of 2024 NCAA ladies by beating Georgia 4-1. This is the first team title of Aggies; They became second in 2013.
Summary: 2024 Di Women's Tennis Championships
View the full DI Women's Tennis Team Championship History below:
|Year
|CHAMPION
|Points/score
|Second place
|Host of site
|Presence
|2024
|Texas A&M
|4-1
|Georgia
|Oklahoma State
|AFTER
|2023
|North Carolina
|4-1
|NC State
|UCF
|AFTER
|2022
|Texas
|4-1
|Oklahola
|Illinois
|AFTER
|2021
|Texas
|4-3
|Pepperin
|UCF
|AFTER
|2020
|Canceled from COVID-19
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Stanford
|4-0
|Georgia
|UCF
|AFTER
|2018
|Stanford
|4-3
|Vanderbilt
|Wake Bos
|AFTER
|2017
|Florida
|4-1
|Stanford
|Georgia
|AFTER
|2016
|Stanford
|4-3
|Oklahoma State
|Tulsa
|AFTER
|2015
|Vanderbilt
|4-2
|UCLA
|Baylor
|AFTER
|2014
|UCLA
|4-3
|North Carolina
|Georgia
|AFTER
|2013
|Stanford
|4-3
|Texas A&M
|Illinois
|AFTER
|2012
|Florida
|4-0
|UCLA
|Georgia
|AFTER
|2011
|Florida
|4-3
|Stanford
|Stanford
|AFTER
|2010
|Stanford
|4-3
|Florida
|Georgia
|AFTER
|2009
|Duke
|4-0
|California
|Texas A&M
|AFTER
|2008
|UCLA
|4-0
|California
|Tulsa
|AFTER
|2007
|Georgia Tech
|4-2
|UCLA
|Georgia
|AFTER
|2006
|Stanford
|4-1
|Miami
|Stanford
|AFTER
|2005
|Stanford
|4-0
|Texas
|Georgia
|AFTER
|2004
|Stanford
|4-1
|UCLA
|Georgia
|3,634
|2003
|Florida
|4-3
|Stanford
|Florida
|3,182
|2002
|Stanford
|4-1
|Florida
|Stanford
|5,053
|2001
|Stanford
|4-0
|Vanderbilt
|Georgia St.
|N / A
|20000000000000000000
|Georgia
|5-4
|Stanford
|Pepperin
|1,780
|199999.
|Stanford
|5-2
|Florida
|Florida
|4,912
|1998
|Florida
|5-1
|Duke
|Our Lady
|2,310
|1997
|Stanford
|5-1
|Florida
|Stanford
|4,360
|1996
|Florida
|5-2
|Stanford
|Florida St.
|3,749
|1995
|Texas
|5-4
|Florida
|Pepperin
|5,404
|1994
|Georgia
|5-4
|Stanford
|Georgia
|5,613
|1993
|Texas
|5-2
|Stanford
|Florida
|4,913
|1992
|Florida
|5-3
|Texas
|Stanford
|7,036
|1991
|Stanford
|5-1
|UCLA
|Stanford
|8,523
|1990000000000000000.
|Stanford
|5-1
|Florida
|Florida
|3,144
|1989
|Stanford
|5-0
|UCLA
|Florida
|2,050
|1988
|Stanford
|5-2
|Florida
|UCLA
|6,328
|1987
|Stanford
|5-1
|Georgia
|UCLA
|2,351
|1986
|Stanford
|5-4
|South California
|Texas
|2,927
|1985
|South California
|6-3
|Miami (FLA)
|Ololama City
|4,552
|1984
|Stanford
|6-0
|South California
|Los Angeles
|3,405
|1983
|South California
|8-1
|Trinity (Tex)
|Albuquerque, NM
|3,027
|1982
|Stanford
|6-3
|UCLA
|Salt Lake City
|1,595
