Playoff Game 4 Preview: Winnipeg @ St. Louis

The Winnipeg -Jets will try to recover in Game 4 on Sunday after they have given countless lessons in their last outing by the risen St. Louis Blues. Have the coaching staff and players from the True North Franchise learned from the high pace attack that their opposition was shown to perfection during the opening period on Thursday? That is the ultimate question.

With the loss of the power of the last change when the series moved to Missouri, head coach Scott Arniel Could no longer only rely on obtaining the match -ups that he wanted the majority of the game to suffocate the attack of the blues. Back in the pen used the jets Mark Delicit's Line against the blues' Brayden Schenn's trio, while using the Adam Lowry Closing unit to contain St. Louis Center Robert Thomas And his wing players. And that worked very effectively because Winnipeg did an excellent work when limiting the dangerous scoring opportunities on even strength. Even in the Blowout game, the jets only slightly lost the 5 out of 5 goals fights, so while the coaching staff of the blues was able to make use of the latest change of Home Ice, it was far from the decisive factor in play.

It was the game of the special teams that was the biggest problem on Thursday, a theme that all series came up for a long time. Winnipeg received good news when defender Dylan Demelo Was back on the ice for practice on Saturday, so they get at least a minute of cracking player back on the kill. The other potential positive sign was the sight of ahead Gabriel Vilardi The release of the non-contractjersey, but we may have to control our excitement because he took turns the right wing of the 4th line with Jarton-Dalan.

Ignoring that last piece, here is how I prelude the Winnipeg -Jets to stand in line when the puck falls central on Sunday at 12.00:

*****

I have not heard anything about suspected line -up changes by the coaching staff of the blues … and why would they after the most recent performance of their club.

*****

So now that the jets know what the Line Combinations of the Blues are probably, how are they about a better performance in Winnipeg's second road game of the play -offs?

Well, in the first place it starts with starting on time. No more haunting the game of the opening Puck Drop and give up the first goal of the game. To be successful in a very hostile environment, the true Northers must let their legs go early, so that they can be the team that puts pressure on the opposite defenders … and not the other way around. So many of the goals of the blues in the series have started a Forecheck by St. Louis who disturbed an exit of a defensive zone and we all know that Winnipeg is very capable of doing the same. Time to see it much more often on Sunday afternoon.

It will undoubtedly be a physical competition, with a huge 261 body checks in the books for both franchises via 3 games (87 per GM). With 47.9% of the hits to date, the jets must show the aggressive game that they are not intimidated by the opposition that they run on every occasion. Throwing your weight is clearly important in the defensive end When you try to break the cycle of a blues, but I would like to see more of it in the defensive Blueline to disturb zone inputs and forcing dumps.

By doing the above two things, Winnipeg will give himself a better chance to resist the first increase in St. Louis, while they also make it more likely that they get opportunities for their powerplay to give them a much -needed attacking boost. Although it is totally unconfirmed at the moment, the return of Gabriel Vilardi To the powerplay can be enormous for the Manitoban franchise. The skilled stick-handler is great in the low working on the MAN advantage, so that the murderers concentrate on it more and thus increase the chances that Winnipeg slips a pass in or through the low lock for a high danger look. One of the two PowerPlay markers of the jets was scored from the Net-Side position that was usually manned by Gabe, so the team has already had some success of his “expertise“Having the Blues Focus on the stupid and falcon area will also open the Blueline for shots with traffic, that is how Winnipeg scored their other PowerPlay goal. The addition of Vilardi will also advance to the 2nd pp unit (most likely Alex Iafallo) And therefore help them make a little more dangerous.

The return to full health of Dylan Demelo Winnipeg will help defensively and kill the penalty, but it is best if the jets can spend as much time as possible on playing even strength. Here is how the two teams have performed through the opening 3 matches of the NHL -Play -Ooffs:

*****

For the first time of the series, the St. Louis Blues have the advantage in all categories in section 1 of the image above. It is only when you look at 5 on 5 Play that the Winnipeg -Jets have the advantage of the expected goals and Fenwick percentages. The real Northers have been good in the recovery of less than great versions during the regular season and will want to do this again on Sunday.

Time is enough ripe for keeper Connor Hellebuyck To have a striking performance in the late season, because his struggles in the past have led to a story that can take on a life of its own if the multiple Vezina trophy winning tender is not careful. I hope that the players play well enough for Bucky that he is not obliged to put a heroic outing, but I do want to see a return of the calm, cool and collected goalkeeper who got to know and love every Winnipegger. The fact that he is defeated in the top corners (Usually blocker) is not an omen of a deadly weakness in his game, it is just a sign that Hellebuyck goes into a smidge early and opposite snipers gets the chance to choose a corner. Go back that ultra-focus that the experienced goalkeeper served so well during his career, then our club must be difficult to beat on a certain night.

It will require a full team effort on Sunday to return the Winnipeg Jets to Manitoba with a strong 3-1 lead over the series. Do you think our club will have the White Out fanbase grinning after a big win over the hated St. Louis Blues? Or will the first round series be even tighter when the squadrons of the home town continue their dominance in the Win-Loss-column?

Because the Boja-Boost seemed to work in the opposite way in the play-offs so far, I thought I would change things by showing the crowd of the Enterprise Center in the hope that the anti-boost will take away the benefit of the home Arena tomorrow. I found it a bit interesting that AIH member Pembina Puck Hog made the prediction of Cole perfect 'probably“Getting a goal in Game 3 and I can't help it, but I think this is a very accurate way to describe exactly what happened on Thursday with Fetts. Since perhaps the AIH commentary part offers the boosts in the play -offs … Feel free to share your predictions, feelings or wishes for Game 4.

Go Winnipeg !!!!!!!!!!!!!!

*** 14 exclamation drawings for the 14 victories that the jets need to lift the cup. ***