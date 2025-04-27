Winners and losers from day 3 of the NFL concept of 2025

The New York Giants find the perfect fit to run back: Cameron Skattebo was added early in the fourth round and is strong enough that he could start this season at a certain moment.

Cameron Skattebo was added early in the fourth round and is strong enough that he could start this season at a certain moment. The Cleveland Browns Double Dip Twice: The browns added a quarterback and ran back on the second day of the design, and they did the same on the third day.

The browns added a quarterback and ran back on the second day of the design, and they did the same on the third day. Celebrate the NFL design of 2025 with a 25% discount on PFF+: Get a 25% discount on pff+ And unlock access to players, fantasy tools and the 2025 Draft Guide.

Estimated reading time: 7 minutes

The last four rounds of the 2025 NFL design have been completed, and even the late round picks can shake up the fantasy landscape, especially when declining. A few runners found ideal landing places, while veterans are suddenly confronted with new competition.

Here is a breakdown of the biggest winners of the fantasy football and losers after day 3 of the NFL Draft 2025.

Click here for more trekkings aids:

NFL Draft Big Board | Mock Draft Simulator | NCAA Premium Statistics

2025 Pff Draft Guide | Mock Draft Hub | Prospect data profiles

Provisional version Position rankings

Winner: RB Cameron Skattebo, New York Giants

Six races were selected in the fourth round of the design, and most of them landed in teams with very busy Backfields. Skattebo was the highest ranking running back on our big plate on the way to day 3 and also landed in the team with his best chance for playing time.

The Giants had Tyrone Tracy Jr. And Devin Singletary as their two running backs last season. The Giants earned the fourth fast hasty recruiting of their running backs at 1,307 and the two na-felal first downs at 64. One of the problems of the Giants was their attacking line, where four fifth of their line block a pff-run of 67.0 or lower season.

Skattebo is the perfect back for that kind of attacking line, because he was one of the best running backs on non-perfect blocked runs and one of the best in converting first downs. There is a chance that Skattebo will be the lead of the Giants who will run back earlier instead of later.

Winner: RB Dandre Swift” Chicago Bears

This year the NFL had a relatively strong class of running. Twelve runs were selected in the first four rounds, which was most in a season since 2020. Most teams that were looking for a running back, eventually one got in those rounds. Eight teams had a PFF team RB figure of 66.0 or less last season, and seven of them added a run in the first five rounds.

The only exception was the bears. Chicago had the 10th general choice and was sometimes linked to Ashton Jeanty. The team hired Ben Johnson as their head coach, and his Detroit Lions attack was built around the Run competition, with Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery. The two running backs of the Bears are Dandre Swift and Roschon Johnson. Swift spent a year with Johnson in Detroit and had his lowest number of hasty attempts per game in his career. Now it seems that the role of Swifts is safe when the bears lead runs back. Chicago did not take back to the 233rd general choice with Rutgers Return Kyle Monangai.

The Cincinnati Bengals, Kansas City Chiefs and Washington commanders were also teams who were reportedly looking for a run in this concept class. The Bengal did not choose the sixth round, while the Chiefs and Commanders waited until the seventh round. This is good news for Chase Brown, Isiah Pacheco and Brian Robinson Jr.

There is still a chance that one of these teams will get a run. Jamaal Williams is a free agent and had his best season in Ben Johnson's attack. JK Dobbins, Nick Chubb and Cam Akers are also among the best available free agents. It is also possible that someone will become available after he has fallen into the depth card, such as Devin Singletary, Antonio Gibson, Dameon Pierce or Jerome Ford. Anyway, a team that adds one of these veterans is still better than a team that adds one of the best Rookie running in this class.

Winner: Wr Chimere Dike and Elic Ayomanor, Tennessee Titans

A broad recipient of the fourth round rarely has an impact like Rookie, but Dike and Ayomanor have that chance with the Titans. Tennessee exchanged Deandre Hopkins last season, lost Nikc Westbrook-Ikhine in a free desk and chose not to sign Tyler Boyd again. This left Calvin Ridley and Treylon Burks as the only broad recipients on the Roster with considerable playing time last season.

Burks has tackled injuries throughout his career and is probably not ready for training camp. Journeyman's broad recipient of Jefferson was added to the Free Office, but he was held each of the last two seasons under 1.0 meters per route, and this is his fourth team in three years. At least one of Dike or Ayomanor can be a Starter for the Titans a week, and both players can be starters this season. The two would be fine next to each other. Ayomanor could play the X receiver role, while Ridley Z continues to play and Dike in the lock aligns.

Loser: QB Shedeur Sanders, Cleveland Browns

Sanders was considered a top three Pick a few months ago and instead he fell on day 3 of the design. He joins a very busy Quarterback room, where he is currently fourth on the depth card. It is always possible for a player to go on a spot or two on the depth card, but it will be difficult for Sanders to get enough repetitions to make a significant jump on the depth card.

The browns also acquired the first round of Jacksonville Jaguars in 2026, giving them two picks in the first round next year. That class should have more high-end Quarterback talent than this year's design, and it will probably be how the browns find their quarterback of the future.

There is always a chance that there are plenty of injuries and benchings that Sanders will get the chance to start this year, but there is also a chance that he will not make the schedule. The only quarterback set up in the fifth round in the past two decades to have more than 2,000 passing yards for a season was Sam Howell in 2023.

Loser: RB Quinshon Judkins, Cleveland Browns

Judkins was considered a winner a day ago after being selected early in the second round. He seemed to be playing for a dominant role in Cleveland. The browns did not sign Nick Chubb or Donta Foreman, and Judkins could play a major role if he could beat Jerome Ford on early and third downs.

However, the browns enjoyed running back to make another back in the fourth round. Dylan Sampson, out Tennesseewas generally selected 126th. Sampson stood for Judkins on our big plate, with Sampson in 55th place and Judkins 65th.

The browns thought Judkins better despite our large board rankings, but Sampson will probably shorten more in Judkins playing time than would have Ford alone.

Loser: RB Jonathon Brooks” Carolina Panthers

Brooks was a second round by the Panthers a year ago despite the suffering of a torn ACL at the university. Brooks made his NFL debut in November, but still suffered an ACL tear on the same knee. Chuba Hubbard played well during 2024, which earned him a four -year extension of $ 33.2 million.

The Panthers added former cowboys that returned Rico Downle to a one -year contract. It was understandable that the Panthers added a temporary replacement for Brooks when he recovered from his injury. The Panthers, however, spent a fourth round pick on Trevor Etienne.

A year ago, Brooks seemed to run the return of the future for Carolina, and now he might not even be second on the depth card this time.