



While the disappointing season opener against ride in the past, the men's hockey team knows better than just forgiving their shortcomings last Saturday and forgetting. After a long discussion about what went wrong, the Red are ready to focus on these weekend matches against Princeton (1-0) tonight and Quinnipiac (1-3) tomorrow night. We just did not perform through the game, said head coach Mike Schafer 86. It is a process of mentally alert to implement and we didn't have it. That was the most disappointing thing on Saturday evening, and we had other guys who were not ready to compete and if you do that, it will be a close game and that was what it was. It is a lesson to learn and it is something we have tackled during the week. Historically, Cornell has a record of 76-42-7 against Princeton and the Red know that the Tigers are struggling for the Lynah-Mermey. Last season, Cornell noted victories against Princeton both times when the two teams came across. Nevertheless, after last weekend the team knows how to take a matter of course than a team and he has focused in preparation for his first ECAC Hockey League and Ivy League match. It is not a sprint and you must continue to work on all aspects of your game, Schafer said. There are so many parts of the game that you have to stay and get good in the details in hockey, that when you start concentrating in one area, there will be another fire that starts somewhere else. Princeton defeated Yale last Friday evening, 6-2, in his season opener on Ingalls Rink in New Haven, Conn. Despite the fact that the Tigers high -scoring forward line of Lee Jubinville, Brett Wilson and Cam McINTYRE last week scored a combined total of 10 points, the Red did not use the time in the practice of practice last week. Instead, both games will be about implementation and playing as a unit this weekend. We learned last weekend to not consider nothing for granted, so we will really have to concentrate on ourselves and ensure that we are ready to play and play with our style of hockey, said senior co-captain Raymond Sawada. The returning players cannot help, but keep Tomorrow's game against Quinnipiac out of their mind. While the RED keeps a record of 4-3-1 in the all time, the Red suffered three losses last year on the basis of the Bobcats. Two of those losses took place during a series in the ECAC Hockey League tournament, in which Quinnipiac Cornell swept with scores of 1-0 and 3-2. All thoughts of revenge aside, the Red hopes to lower the Bobcats this weekend under .500 by giving them their third consecutive loss. For some of the older boys it can linger a bit, said Senior Co-Alternate Captain Doug Krantz. It was a pretty bitter way to go out last year. I mean, I only look at this year that we did not come at the beginning, so we want to come out and score a few points this weekend. According to the players playing on Lynah Rink for a Gregarious home crowd this weekend, it can be exactly what the team needs to rise above the loss to ride and get on the ice to win. Although it is early in the season, with Ecac Hockey League competition at stake, they cannot afford to do anything else. Absolutely playing here gives you a lead, said Junior Michael Kennedy. We have everything for us, so we absolutely have to come out and benefit from the energy that our fans give us. Read more

