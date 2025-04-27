



Championship Edition: Swampcast discusses Florida Basketball, Spring Football The Sun's Kevin BrockWay and Noah Ram reflect on the national title of Florda Basketball and the UF football match with Edgar Thompson of the Orlando Sentinel. A handful of former Florida football Players have not heard their names by seven rounds in the NFL design of 2025. But that former Florida Gators Can still get the chance to land on an NFL schedule as an unpredicted free agent. It is a more difficult path to make a team like a UDFA, but it is not unprecedented. Quarterback Kurt Warner and broad recipient Drew Pearson started their Pro Football Hall of Fame career as unknown free agents. Ditto for first Chargers All-pro tight end Antonio Gates, who was a basketball player at Kent State. Most UDFAs attend Rookie -Minicamps and Spring Otas, which offer a crucial opportunity to impress coaches and personnel evaluators. From there, the hope is invited to autumn and continue to play in NFL matches for the preseason. Here is an overview of former players in Florida who were held to teams if UDFAs or have received training camp invitations after the design: Florida Football Unsigned Free Agents Florida Football Offensive Lineman Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson sign at Tennessee Titans Florida Football Offensive Lineman Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson signs at the Tennessee Titans as a free agent, according to Tom Pelissero of the NFL network. The deal is guaranteed for $ 245,000 with a $ 20,000 signing bonus. < util-module-path="elements/cta" class="spacer-large"/> Crenshaw-Dickson, a transfer of the state of San Diego, started 11 or12 matches for Florida in 2024, with 685 attacking snaps at the correct tackle with a fitting block carpent of 81.1 and an attack of 71.6 in the approach of 71.6 according to Pro Football Focus (pff). He led UF twice in the highest pff attack, together with the individual allowing of zero bags. Crenshaw-Dickson will become a member of UF teammate and recipient Chimere Dike, who was taken by the Titans in the fourth round on Saturday. Florida Football defensive Tackle Desmond Watson Drawing with Tampa Bay Buccaneers Florida Football defensive Tackle Desmond Watson signs with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to Greg Auman from FOX Sports. Watson receives a bonus of $ 20,000 and $ 50,000 guaranteed for a training camp invitation. With 464 pounds, Watson would have been chosen the toughest player ever in the NFL design if he would be selected on Saturday. A former high -striking Armwood High, Watson stays close to home in his native Tampa. He placed 63 career -touches, three tackles for loss and 1.5 bags in his UF career. Florida Football Rent Rent Montrell Johnson Jr. plates with Philadelphia Eagles Florida who runs back Montrell Johnson Jr. signs a unguated free agent agreement with the Philadelphia Eagles, by Matt Zenitz of 247Sports. A transfer from Louisiana, Johnson hurried for 3,089 yards and 33 TDs in four seasons with UL and the Florida Gators. He also added 411 Yards who received 61 catches with two receiving TDs. Johnson was four games with a knee injury in 2024, but still ended with 593 yards wearing 100 and six TDs in nine games for the Gators. That included a few 100-Yard hasty matches against Miami (11 Wears, 106 Yards, 1 TD) and Ole Miss (18 wears, 107 Yards, 1 TD). Florida Football Wr elijhah Badger characters with Kansas City Chiefs Badger sings a UDFA deal with the Kansas City Chiefs, according to John Hendrix from Athlon Sports. A transfer from the state of Arizona, Badger amounted to a total of 2,446 yards that received 141 catches and 14 TDs in four seasons with Florida and ASU. In one season in Florida, Badger had 39 catches while he set team heights in receiving yards (806) and received TDS (4). Florida Football de Ja'markis Weston characters with New York Jets Weston signs a one-year-old deal with the jets worth $ 200,000, according to Tom Pelissero of the NFL network. The 6-foot-2, 235 pound Weston started his career in Florida as a broad recipient before he went to defensive back and Rusher as a senior. He was extremely valuable for the Gators as a shooter in special teams and placed a 67.9 special teams figure per Pro Voetbalfocus. Weston ended the 2024 season with nine tackles, one bag and one forced rumbling in 13 games. Kevin BrockWay is the GaineSville Sun'sFloridaBeat writer. Please contact him via [email protected]. Follow it on X @KevinBrockWayg1

