



Elon, NC Senior Harold Huens Earned his 50th career -singles -victory and second -year year Jordi Domenech The victory achieved as a top-ranking UNCW Herentennis over No. 4 Delaware, 4-1, in the semi-final of the Coastal Athletic Association on Saturday evening in Jimmy Powell Tennis Center. Both teams came into the CAA in the regular season. UNCW, the 69th-range team of the Nation, improved to 11-7 in the season, while Delaware ended the year at 14-9 in general. UNCW will be looking for his fifth straight and 11th general CAA title on Sunday at 2 p.m. against No. 2 Elon (11-7). It will be the fourth consecutive year that the teams have met in the final. Delaware claimed the double point with the least margins and took two of the three epic attacks. The blue chickens won 6-4 in no. 3 double, but the weather stopped the game, which resulted in a rain slowdown of more than two hours. When the teams left the court, Delaware led 6-5 in no. 2 double, while the action on the court was even 5-5. As soon as the game was resumed, the blue chickens in a tie graker in no. 2 dominated double, 7-6 (7-3), while Domenech and Joseph Wayand ' S Match in No. 1 Doubles finished 6-6 (1-1). However, the Seahawks reacted convincingly by winning all four singles matches. In No. 1 Singles, Huens, the 2024 CAA player of the year and the most striking player of the CAA at the 2024 tournament, set the tone for the rest of the evening. Huens moved to 11-3 during the season and won his seventh consecutive game. He dominated Piotr Siekanowicz, 6-2, 6-1, and became the 14th player in program history with 50 singles victories. A little later, Sam Nicholson won his eighth straight match to give the Seahawks a 2-1 lead with a 6-1, 6-0 win in No. 2 Singles against Karol Malirz. Wayand followed the example with his team-leading 13th victory of the season and ninth straight ahead with a 6-3, 6-2 victory against Tobey Lock in No. 3 Singles. After starting the 0-3 season in Singles, Domenech de Seahawks sent to the champion match with his seventh consecutive victory, a three-set triumph in no. 6 singles against Alexandre Gluck, 6-2, 1-6, 6-2.

