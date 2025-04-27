The NHL has a history of making decisions that are controversial, confusing and sometimes downright comical.

Of course, the competition is occasionally made an excellent call, such as replacing his All-Star game by the Four Nations Tournament earlier this year. (Hard to believe that a real competition steeped in emotion and elements of nationalism would be more attractive than a contact -free exhibition of abuse by goalkeeper, isn't it?)

Unfortunately, the NHL has devised a perfect contrary weight for organizing the four countries: a decentralized concept in June.

The event will be held in Los Angeles, but the site is virtually no consequence because, although the top 50 prospects are expected to be there, the decision makers of the competitions will not be 32 teams.

On the contrary, general managers, scouts and the rest of each staff of the clubs will convene the staff of their home town and make their distance choices.

The use of this format is a first for the NHL and will ideally also be the last.

Among other things, having managers from every team (and others in the industry, such as player agents) gather at a central location, not only attention from many media will also be reluctant to send people to California when the team managers they cover will not be there, but makes it easier for GMs to make transactions.

Or at least to lay the foundation for future.

It is clear that players' exchanges can be discussed over the phone, but face-to-face conversations are more fruitful. In the past it has not been unusual for one GM to lead from its place on the floor to the table of another club to talk to a colleague there.

It is unlikely that most of those conversations have been about the best place to take a post-Draft drink.

This time, if, say, Florida GM Bill Zito wants to have a personal discussion with Vancouvers Patrik Allvin, Hed Book a flight well in advance.

Will this all cause irreparable damage to the NHL? Not really.

But was it a casual mistake from a competition that sometimes doesn't seem to come out as his own way sometimes? Without a doubt.

And it is something that the NHL would be wise to leave after this summer, partly because Hockeys are planned the next big thing to arrive within about a year.

Although Gavin McKenna Will not be available in the 2025 design, he has probably generated more excitement and interest than one of the young players who are.

That is none of the prospects that are selected in Los Angeles.

On the contrary, the proof of how promising McKenna, an attacker with medicine hat in the Western Hockey League, is.

And why, apart from something disastrous, he is the first player to be chosen in 2026.

The last piece of data to explain why: McKenna had a goal and an assist in the Tigers 5-2 victory over Lethbridge in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Final Friday Night, which extended his score streak to 50 games.

That connects the longest run in the Canadian Hockey League, which has included the Ontario, Quebec and Western Leagues since 2000.

The only other CHL player that achieved that Mark, including Play-Off Games and the Memorial Cup tournament, in this century Quebec Remarts-Vleugel player Alexander Radulov was in 2005-06.

McKenna will try to have the first place on Saturday evening when the Tigers and Hurricanes meet in Game 2.

To put his performance in perspective, remember that the longest streak Sidney Crosby during his Major-Junior career at Rimouski in the Major Junior Hockey League of Quebec was 37 games, which was the sixth longest in the CHL in the past quarter century.

Coincidentally enough, the design in which Penguins Crosby protected, executed in a hotel in Ottawa, with a location of the Corel Center that was needed by the Lockout that bridged the NHL season 2004-05.

At the time, having a non-traditional design institution was the unfortunate by-product of a labor dispute. In 2025 it is the result of another confusing decision of the NHL hierarchy.