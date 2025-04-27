The Dutch King Willem-Alexander becomes 58





King Willem-Alexander was 58 years old on Sunday, but celebrated his birthday a day earlier when the royal family traditionally abandons public activities on Sunday. It is the second time that Willem-Alexander rose the throne that his birthday fell under these circumstances. King Willem-Alexander was born on April 27, 1967 in Utrecht as the first child of Princess Beatrix and Prince Claus. In 2002 he married MXIMA and he has served as king since 2013. This year the Royal family celebrated King's Day in Doetinchem. Willem-Alexander did not indicate on Saturday whether he would hold a private celebration on Sunday. At the end of the day he spoke to the festivities in Doetinchem 'A Fantastic Day'. The schedule for King's Day started more than an hour later than usual to meet Pope Franciscus's funeral. Prior to the days of the days, King Willem-Alexander paid tribute to the late Pope in a video message. “The community spirit of Pope Franciscus is also a characteristic of King's Day,” he said. “This is all the more important in this time of tensions and uncertainties in the world around us. Freedom, equality and legal certainty are not obvious.” The royal family, including King Willem-Alexander, Queen Mxima, Princess Amalia and Princess Alexia, arrived in Doetinchem around noon and were welcomed by Mayor Mark Boumans. Participated in them were Prince Constantijn and Princess Laurentien, Prince Floris and Princess Aime, Prince Bernhard and Princess Annette, Prince Maurits and Princess Marilne and Prince Pieter-Christiaan and Princess Anita. The Achterhoek band Normal Played Their Biggest Hit, Loudat the arrival of the family, according to Nos. King Willem-Alexander enthusiastically sang along and then climbed the stage to shake hands with lead singer Bennie Jolink. Prince Constantijn also enjoyed the performance and said, “From my youth” and addition “a long time ago.” After various cultural performances and a culinary break with regional dishes from the Atertoek, the Royal Group went to an area with the “Sportlaan 1” to 100 “label, where various sports demonstrations took place. Both the king and the queen participated in a game of table tennis, in which King Willem-Alexander scored a point against Queen Mxima with a “rock-hard smash” or powerful smash, which he did with visible satisfaction. However, the king was confronted with a setback during the King's Day Quiz event. After missing a penalty shot, he and his team were defeated by Queen Mximas team, who demonstrated special knowledge of music by the Pop duo Suzan & Freek. The route was covered with large crowds, with spectators who were spending several rows deep behind barriers, enthusiastically waving to the royal family. According to a spokesperson for the municipality, around 30,000 people came to Doetinchem for the festivities. Many German visitors also came to the celebrations in the city, which is near the German border. The festivities concluded in the Walmolen, where Suzan & Freek, together with Snel, performed the song Across For the royal family. Queen Mxima and Princess Amalia sang along and clearly knew the texts of the song that the Achterhoek region is celebrating. In his last speech, King Willem-Alexander thanked the city of Doetinchem for his flexibility to start the day later than usual. “I'm going to walk the route again because it was so nice …” he joked. He also spoke to the many German guests who are present. “We now see which eighty years of peace and freedom have brought us: friendship with each other. And let's work on this every day.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nltimes.nl/2025/04/27/dutch-king-willem-alexander-turns-58 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos