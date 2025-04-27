Sports
What we have learned from the blue -white spring football game
State College | After the blue and white match on Saturday, Penn State football coach James Franklin made a pit stop for the “Hype Cam” in the Beaver Stadium tunnel. Franklin supplied an animated pitch, like many of his players, for a video on social media that stabbed the season opener of the Nittany Lions against Nevada on 30 August.
And then Franklin went to the dressing room, where he told the Nittany Lions that their potential championship season is going square due to a summer of self -determination.
“I like where we are, but we have a lot of work to do between now and Nevada,” Franklin told the team after the blue-white competition. “And moreover, we must be intentional about our work. Everyone of us must be deliberately about our work.”
Penn State concluded ferry drills with a blue-white game that Franklin called a strong cap after a productive spring. The Nittany Lions are not complying with; They are deep in Win-Now mode, and the spring practice reflected that.
So what did we learn from the blue and white game? There were not much substantial information, but some grace nuts emerged. Here is the view from a spring Saturday at Beaver Stadium.
Some stars rested, others played quite a bit
Penn State was a number of important players this spring due to injuries or 'operations', as Franklin said, that followed on the run of the team to the semi -final of the College Football Playoff. The most striking were the defensive players who did not play on Saturday: Linemen Dani Dennis-Sutton, Zane Durant and Alonzo Ford Jr., Linebackers Tony Rojas and Dakaari Nelson, cornerbacks AJ Harris and Zion Tracy and Safety King Mack.
Attacking, Anthony Donkoh and Nolan Rucci unpacks, just like a tight end Luke Reynolds and Andrew Rappleyea. Franklin, however, said that Penn State largely came from spring practice. The absences were all precautionary or nods about the experience of starters.
Quarterback Drew Drew Allar, however, played a large part of the scrimmage, even in one live tackle session (all the quarterbacks were forbidden to make contact). Running back Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen ran a few two-backs sets, and the new recipients, Devonte Ross and Kyron Hudson, received a long look with Allar.
“In general, I am very happy with the progress that I have made this spring, both individually and as a collective unity in offense,” said Allar. “I have spoken with the coaches in recent days, and other players, and it will be a really good film for us to dive really deep into the summer, because we have done this cycle of the spring ball a lot.”
What stood out during the blue and white game?
Allar still finds a rhythm with its new recipients. Hudson and Ross made a number of solid catches (Ross High-Pointed a Ball in the middle), but their body language occasionally suggested that they still process everything. What is understandable. The trio has time to sharpen their connection, but their novelty together was noticeable.
Recipient Liam Clifford brought his greater leadership role in the field and received a number of important details in interesting ways. Clifford ran the Jet -Sweep twice on direct snaps of all, something that the running back occasionally did last season. It was a nice look for Penn State to show, especially after getting one Transfer portal deployment from former Syracuse receiver Trebor Pena before kick -off. That seemed like a customized play for Pena.
Run back Quinton Martin Jr. Was the lively back past Singleton and all. Franklin said that he is planning to play three runs next season; Martin seems to be leading for that job. Real first -year student Tikey Hayes, however, showed some spring in jumping over a defender during one game.
If the scrimmage was an indicator, Quarterback Jaxon Smolik Square is contrary to the Back -Up Quarterback track. Smolik brought trace elements from Trace McSorley to the attack, in particular on some effective runs. He also flee a strong throw, to Redshirt first -year recipient Josiah Brown. Franklin repeated on Saturday that Smolik and Ethan Grunkemeyer will compete for the QB2 role in the training camp.
As for that brown catch, it might be the best game of the day from several corners. Smolik avoided the pressure and made a nice throw. Brown was open for the catch and then took a huge, clean, cleaned him from fellow first -year Daryus Dixson, a cornerback that looks like a playmaker. Brown did not lose his helmet. Dixson broke a few passes in a take-note version.
A few young defenders got better from Allar Durin the Scrimmage. Redshirt Freshman Safety Vaboue Toure intercepted Allar's Mattent from Clifford during the Early Plop. And Dixson broke a well -thrown ball for Ross.
Redshirt First -year Linebacker Anthony Speca played many snaps, partly because several Linebackers were not available. He looked comfortable and played the role that Rojas will probably play when he returns. The Linebacker who attracted the most attention was, however, first -year Lavar Arrington II.
On 6-3, 212 pounds, Arrington is a large Rangy Linebacker who showed speed and instinct. Arrington could earn itself in the Linebacker rotation, or at least earn a role in special teams.
“Lavar is an athletic freak,” said Speca. “Tony [Rojas] Will come back and reclaim his title, but at the moment Lavar is the most athletic child in the room. “
New defensive coordinator Jim Knowles has the reputation to be subjected to the practice field, but he opened on Saturday after a bloated cover led to a touchdown -pass from Smolik to first -year recipient Lyrick Samuel.
Penn State was several defensive ends, but it was remarkable that the real first-year student Yvan Kemajou started defending the first team during scrimmage work. Kemajou was one relatively late addition To Penn State's recruitment class 2025, which is located in July 2024, but came forward as a young player to look at. Good news for Penn State at the position: Zuriah Fisher, who missed last season with an injury, started opposite Kemajou.
