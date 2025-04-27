IHSAA state final: Decatur Central Wins 5a State title, defeats Warsaw Community 38-24 Decatur Central wins 5A State title by beating Warsaw Community 38-24.

Kasmir Hicks is a dynamic playmaker on both sides of the ball and helped Decatur Central to win its first state championship this fall.

When Bo Polston tells that there is something else about Kasmir Hicks, the Decatur Central Quarterback can speak from experience.

Polston and Hicks, both juniors, play with and against each other back to kindergarten in the Decatur Central Youth program. In the championship match when they were in the fourth grade, Polston's team played against Hick's team.

The score was like 56 to 55, Polston said. It was me and him, just back and forth. But in the end he got the ball last. So he won. When he has the ball in his hands or he monitors the best player, special things happen.

That applied to Hicks in primary school, high school and high school. Iu believes it can also be at university. The 6-foot, 180 pound Speedster, arranged as the No. 1 player in the state in the 2026 class by ON3Sportsannounced his dedication to Indiana on Friday and chose the Hoosiers About Cincinnati, Louisville, Missouri and Vanderbilt. In addition to those schools, Hicks also had offers from Illinois, Michigan State, Northwestern, Purdue, Stanford and Wisconsin and various mid-American conference programs.

At home was just Iu, said Hicks. It was just different. It wasn't really because it was close, it was just by being on campus and being at the coaching staff. They were different from any other school. I absolutely love coach Cig (Curt Cignetti) and what he has. I went there and it felt different than different everywhere. I Love (Cornerbacks Coach Rod Ojong) at. It just felt like home.

Hicks was an important part of Decatur Centrals who ran to his first state championship in class 5a last year. He caught 54 passes for 877 yards and 13 touchdowns and ran for 479 yards and five touchdowns on attack. In defense, Hicks had 32 tackles, four interceptions, two messy recovery and one mess caused. He was also an average of 48.8 yards on eight kick -off return for coach Kyle Enrights team.

Hicks probably projects as a cornerback at the university, at least initially.

I spoke with coach (Cignetti) and I don't really know everything yet, but because I play both sides (in high school), he was talking about the road where I could start playing both sides, Hicks said. But in that first year I will stay in the corner. I don't really care (for position). I just love football.

Hicks, assessed as a three -star perspective by ON3 and 247Sports, is the fourth well -known high school Commit in IUS 2026 Recruiting Class. Four-star tatleet Henry Ohlinger from Columbus, Ohio, three-star attacking Lineman Samuel Simpson from River Falls, Wisc., And three-star defending line man Rodney White from Towson, Md., The others are.

Hicks is the third central player of Decatur in the 2026 class to work for a Division I -College and joins Quarterback Polston (Toledo) and athlete Farel Carter, who dedicated himself in East Michigan on Tuesday.

The connection with Ojong, who coached All-American Cornerback Dangelo Ponds last season when Iu made a run to the play-off of the University Football, played an important role in Hick's comfort level in Bloomington.

The first time I spoke with him about a year ago on a junior day and he was coached, it was good, said Hicks. I was there a lot and every time I went there, it was home. And a big difference with the other schools was that I had great relationships with all coaches. At one school it was just a relationship with the position coach. With IU I mainly had relationships with all coaches on the defensive side.

Hicks said that the timing of his decision was that he trusted my belly.

Coaches said I had to trust my stomach and I know that when I know, he said.

There are greater challenges for Hicks and his teammates in the coming months, because Decatur Central makes the leap from class 5A to 6A via the tournament success factor. But his university decision is now behind him.

I was just ready, Hicks said.

When Hicks is ready, things happen.

