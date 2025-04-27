



Rome, go. Old Dominion and Marshall each won their semi -final games on Saturday in the 2025 Sun Belt Conference Womens Tennis Championship in the Rome Tennis Center. Each team provided a place in the event championship competition to be disputed on Sunday. No. 46 Ranked nationally and the best placed Oude Dominion led on every court and did not lose a set on the way to a 4-0 win in the semi-final. No. 72 Nationally arranged and Sixth Seeded Marshall used the momentum of the Doubles point to secure the 4-1 victory and the thunderous herds first Sun Belt Womens Tennis Championship Match appearance. Old Dominion will be confronted on Sunday at 1 p.m. and the game will be broadcast live on ESPN+. Match 7: (1) Old Dominion 4, (5) James Madison 0 Box score Old Dominion (18-4) has never remained in the 4-0 semi-final victory. The pair of Sun calls First Team All-Conference Doubles teams provided the early point. Marina Markina and Kira Matushkina won three-0 in court three when Sofia Johnson and Victoria Matasova won 6-2 in court one. Without competitions that introduce the third set, Old Dominion was led by the first team All-Conference Singles executor Lidiia Rasscouskaia in court three with a 6-1, 6-1 victory to win the 2-0 lead. Ulyyana Romanova followed Suite on Court Four with a 6-2, 6-3 victory to put the princes at match point. Marina Markina gave the last count on the court six with a 6-1, 6-4 finish. James Madison ends the season 10-13 while Old Dominion returns to the title TILT for the third consecutive year. Match 8: (6) Marshall 4, (7) Troy 1 Box score Marshall (20-5) led the double courts on all three to take the early lead. Alina Mokrynskaya and Emma Vanderheyden won 6-1 in court one as the first team All-Conference Doubles Paires by Sophia Hurrion and Aisling McGrane also won 6-1 for the 1-0 lead. McGrane was the first to finish in Singles on Court Four via a 6-3, 6-0 win. First team All-Conference Singles player Johanna Strom followed number 1 singles with a 6-3, 6-0 win to give the thunderous herd a commander 3-0 lead. Troy (13-10) forced a trio of the third set of matches and led five before the game was ready. Maria Guirguis gave the only point for the Trojan horses on the field two with a 2-6, 6-4, 6-1 victory. For the second day in a row, Mokryskaya made the heroism in the court three by bouncing back in the last two sets to win 2-6, 6-4, 6-2. With the victory, Marshall is switching to his first performance in the Sun Belt Conference Womens Tennis Championship match. 2025 Sun Belt Womens Tennis Championship (Rome, Ga.) First round – Thursday, April 24 Match 1 (9) Arkansas State 4, (8) Georgia State 1

Match 2 (7) Troy 4, (10) Coastal Carolina 2 Quarterfinals – Friday 25 April Match 3 (5) James Madison 4, (4) South Alabama 1

Match 4 (1) Old Dominion 4, (9) Arkansas State 0

Match 5 (3) Texas State versus (6) Marshall

Match 6 (7) Troy 4, (2) App -Status 3 Semi -final – Saturday 26 April Match 7 (1) Old Dominion 4, (5) James Madison 0

Match 8 (6) Marshall 4, (7) Troy 1 Championship – Sunday 27 April Match 9 (1) Old Dominion versus (6) Marshall 13:00 et

