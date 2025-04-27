



Then Evans took eight wickets for St Asaph in a sparkling version. Photo: Ray Hibbs photography North Wales Cricket League Premier Division Reports – 26 April Park Park (6) 159-10 Mochdre (18) 163-8

For the second weekend running champions, Mochdre were involved in a narrow battle, but walked out winners. Hosts Gwersyllt Park were put in the bat and were thrown out for 159, Jake James Top score with 43while for the visitors Gareth Goodson claimed 3-20 And Owen Davies 3-32. In response, Mochdre fell from 81-1 to 144-8, but Staart-Endes Sam Davies and Owen Davies saw them without further loss over the line. Will Evans hit 49opener Marcus at 43 And Matty Humphreys 30” Iroshan de Silva uses the park with a chance of victory to take 5-40Neil Pearson 2-36. Bangor (18) 121-1 Conwy (0) 120-10

Nadeem Rehman's excellent return of 5-18 Prepare Bangor for a nine wicket victory over Prime Minister New Boys Conwy. Inserted by the opposition, opener Evan Williams hit an impressive 48But as a team the visitors could only release 120 completely, Smit Parekh also created a nice 2-15 of 10 for the burgers. Rehman then did not complete a great game with 58 and new signing Nathanael Scott finished unbeaten on 42 When Bangor reached 121-1. Rehman and Scott set up an uninterrupted position of 78 for the second Wicket. Debigh (4) 135-7 Brymbo (18) 139-7

Jason Underwood's Vital knock of 44 not out Guided Brymbo to victory over Ystrad Road. Debigh was asked to turn around and could only manage a modest 135, completely from 50 overs, Number eight Joe Clayton Best with 35, Sam Aplin 3-32 and Joe Norman 2-32 for the steels. The visitors achieved it on a 139-7 discount on 30, Underwood's unbeaten innings come from just 36 balls, including five four and two sixes. Opener Chris Taylor has added a very useful 30. Harrison Jones gave the home team a shout with an excellent 5-16 out of eight, But Debigh just had too few runs to play with. Menai Bridge (18) 348-6 Bethesda (3) 51-10

Dion Holden scored a beautiful 141 for Menai Bridge. Photo: Andre Pepper Dion Holden produced by far the biggest score of the Prime Minister of the Day of 141 Menai Bridge celebrated and huge victory at Tyn-Y-Caeaau. It was a third highest career score at North Wales League level for former Wales Minor Counties International Holden, who hit 19 four and three sixes in his 128-ball knock. Bridge made the best to be placed in it and stacked 348-6 on 50 overs, Jack Gower 59, Robbie Jones 50 And Gethin Roberts 40. Holden and Jones set up 110 for the fifth Wicket. Promoted Bethesda was then omitted for only 51, Roberts 3-24 And Patrick Glover 3-26. St Asaph (18) 91-10 Northop (5) 67-10

Will Ryan takes a catch for St Asaph St Asaph's Then Evans was a hero with eight wicket As a low scoring affair, the hosts successfully saw a total of 91 defending in Elwy Park Grove. Matthew Mullarkey collected an excellent 5-24Romano Franco took 2-9 and Fabio Franco 2-23, because saints were all less than 100 after the decision. Northop was then rinsed out in 15.2, overs, Evans fell a career best 8-31. Batsman of the day Dion Holden (Menai Bridge) 141 A third highest individual score in the North Wales League for this leading international batsman. Bowler of the day Dan Evans (St Asaph) 8-31 Destroyed the opposition with its best bowling performance ever.

