Sun on Sundays
Goalkeeper Andre Onana van Manchester United would like to leave Old Trafford for Saudi Club Nom SC.
Everton -Baas David Moyes wants to sign his old boy of West Ham Tomas Soucek.
Ian Wright has refused to accept the apology of Eni Aluko after the Pundit claimed that he was in the risk of blocking women to get broadcast opportunities.
Darwin Nunez reportedly removed a tweet that criticized his lack of playing time in Liverpool this season.
Lewis Hamilton is tipped to stop Ferrari shockingly.
Liverpool will try to seduce Adam Wharton to stop Crystal Palace in a £ 50m-plus dive.
Russell Martin is heading for a management struggle between Leicester City and Rangers.
Chelsea fans remained stunned after they saw Cole Palmer run away from Stamford Bridge.
Watford boss Tom Cleverley is a shock name on the shortlist of Norwich to fill their management vacancy.
Sunday mirror
Manchester United has received a boost in their pursuit of Victor Osimhen, where Chelsea is said to exclude a movement for the attacker.
Rasmus Hojlund could be set for a stunning return to Atalanta while Manchester United is considering offering the attacker in a Swap deal for breathola lookman.
Bournemouth steps on their pursuit of a new left back while preparing for the departure of Milos Kerkez.
Sunday Telegraaf
It is unlikely that Chelsea will make a switch to sign Kevin De Bruyne again, despite the fact that head coach Enzo Hint Hint that he wants to add more experience to his team this summer.
Matheus Cunha says that he is 'happy' and is committed to wolves despite the interest of Manchester United.
Athletics
The director of Manchester United of Scouting Steve Brown leaves the club as part of broad changes in the recruitment strategy at Old Trafford.
Harry Kane has criticized a “crazy” referee decision with which he will miss the Bayern Munich match against RB Leipzig, when they could conquer the Bundesliga title.
Newcastle United has been given an injury with midfielder Joelinton who visits a specialist to have a knee problem assessed, so that doubts about his availability are collected for the rest of the season.
Sunday Express
Antonio Rudiger is likely to be confronted with a hard punishment After trying to swing an ice suit to the referee during the dramatic loss of Real Madrid for Barcelona in the Copa del Rey final.
West Ham declared Jarrod Bowen 'unassailable' this summer, even if a large sales sale could facilitate an important overhaul at the London Stadium.
Arsenal is expected to be interested in a stunning Swoop for Willaway Chelsea attacker Christopher Nunku again this summer, according to reports.
Sunday record
Gretar Steinsson reportedly searched Europe in the search for the next Rangers manager.
Scottish sun on Sunday
Hibs -fans collided with the police at the end of the Premiership match against Aberdeen on Saturday.
