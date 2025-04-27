Football gossip, paper talking and rumors about the transfer: Andre Onana wants to leave Man Utd for Saudi Club Neom SC | Football news

The best stories and rumors about Sunday's newspapers …

Sun on Sundays

Goalkeeper Andre Onana van Manchester United would like to leave Old Trafford for Saudi Club Nom SC.

Everton -Baas David Moyes wants to sign his old boy of West Ham Tomas Soucek.

Ian Wright has refused to accept the apology of Eni Aluko after the Pundit claimed that he was in the risk of blocking women to get broadcast opportunities.

Darwin Nunez reportedly removed a tweet that criticized his lack of playing time in Liverpool this season.

Lewis Hamilton is tipped to stop Ferrari shockingly.

Liverpool will try to seduce Adam Wharton to stop Crystal Palace in a £ 50m-plus dive.

Russell Martin is heading for a management struggle between Leicester City and Rangers.

Chelsea fans remained stunned after they saw Cole Palmer run away from Stamford Bridge.

Watford boss Tom Cleverley is a shock name on the shortlist of Norwich to fill their management vacancy.

Image:

Tom Cleverley is linked to the Vacant Manager Job at Norwich





Sunday mirror

Manchester United has received a boost in their pursuit of Victor Osimhen, where Chelsea is said to exclude a movement for the attacker.

Rasmus Hojlund could be set for a stunning return to Atalanta while Manchester United is considering offering the attacker in a Swap deal for breathola lookman.

Bournemouth steps on their pursuit of a new left back while preparing for the departure of Milos Kerkez.

Sunday Telegraaf

Image:

Kevin De Bruyne leaves Man City at the end of the season





It is unlikely that Chelsea will make a switch to sign Kevin De Bruyne again, despite the fact that head coach Enzo Hint Hint that he wants to add more experience to his team this summer.

Matheus Cunha says that he is 'happy' and is committed to wolves despite the interest of Manchester United.

Athletics

The director of Manchester United of Scouting Steve Brown leaves the club as part of broad changes in the recruitment strategy at Old Trafford.

Harry Kane has criticized a “crazy” referee decision with which he will miss the Bayern Munich match against RB Leipzig, when they could conquer the Bundesliga title.

Newcastle United has been given an injury with midfielder Joelinton who visits a specialist to have a knee problem assessed, so that doubts about his availability are collected for the rest of the season.

Harry Kane will miss the possible title -winning match of Bayern Munich against RB Leipzig by suspension after he had collected his fifth yellow card in the collision against Mainz.



Sunday Express

Antonio Rudiger is likely to be confronted with a hard punishment After trying to swing an ice suit to the referee during the dramatic loss of Real Madrid for Barcelona in the Copa del Rey final.

West Ham declared Jarrod Bowen 'unassailable' this summer, even if a large sales sale could facilitate an important overhaul at the London Stadium.

Arsenal is expected to be interested in a stunning Swoop for Willaway Chelsea attacker Christopher Nunku again this summer, according to reports.

Sunday record

Gretar Steinsson reportedly searched Europe in the search for the next Rangers manager.

Scottish sun on Sunday

Hibs -fans collided with the police at the end of the Premiership match against Aberdeen on Saturday.