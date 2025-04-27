Sports
Chinese badminton team is looking for the 4th consecutive Sudirman Cup title
Chinese mixed doubles Jiang Zhenbang and Wei Yaxin (left) compete in the mixed doubles match against Team Algeria on the Sudirman Cup in Xiamen, the province of Fujian in East -China, on April 27, 2025. Photo: Extrainability of the organizers.
The Chinese National Badminton team started its Sudirman Cup World Mixed Team Badminton Championships on Sunday, with a team with veterans and promising newcomers who strive for an unprecedented fourth consecutive title and a record 14th general championship.
Starting with their campaign for the title on Sunday, the Chinese national team, with adjustments to the team after the Olympic Games in Paris 2024, Team Algeria with a convincing 5-0 in the Xiamen Fenghuang Gymnasium in the Fujian province East China.
The tournament, the first major World Team Badminton event in the construction of the Olympic Games in Los Angeles in 2028, is considered an opportunity for China to test his team.
Mixed team
In the history of the Sudirman Cup, only China, South Korea and Indonesia have claimed the coveted title, with China's dominance in sport being observed by 13 wins. After achieving a three-peak success in Suzhou in 2023, the Chinese team wants to expand their winning series.
Female singles Aas Chen Yufei and double veteran Chen Qingchen took temporary pauses from the court, while the world of men no. 1 Shi Yuqi recovered from a knee injury, and the mixed Doubles couples of Huang Dongping and Feng Yanze, and Jiang Zhenbang and we are.
The ability of both veterans and rookies to quickly find their rhythm in the group stage is crucial for the bid of China's title defense in Xiamen.
Faced with such a heavy competition, the Chinese players remain determined.
“The atmosphere of a team event is very different from that of an individual event,” Heren Singles Ace Shi told reporters. “Playing at home, with teammates who cheered from the sidelines and the public who supports us, it will certainly stimulate our performance on the field.”
Among the double pairs, the young duo of mixed-doubles Jiang Zhenbang and Wei Yaxin, who make their Sudirman Cup debut, are full of expectations.
“I hope to show my best in the tournament and to contribute points to the team,” Wei said before Jiang adds that he is looking forward to contributing to the team on stage.
Jiang Zhenbang comes on 27 April 2025 in the Mixed Doubles match against Team Algeria in the Sudirman Cup in Xiamen, the province of Fujian in East China. Photo: Thanks to the organizers.
Men's double pillars Liang Weikeng and Wang Chang, who are also online sensations for their active personalities, are aimed at properly managing their energy through the permanent campaign.
“We want to play in every game, but we also have to manage our energy well,” said Liang, and noticed that his form is earlier in April in the Asian championships in the Asian championships in the Asian championships.
Huang Dongping and Feng Yanzhe, a few more mixed doubles, have kept an eye on the price.
“Every Sudirman Cup is a unique experience; and this time I will approach the competition with even more strictness,” said Huang.
Women's Doubles World No.1 Pair, Liu Shengshu and Tan Ning, is aware of the pressure and responsibility.
“We want to let go of the pressure and show the power of the youth,” Tan said. After having won the Asian championships, the two are more confident than ever and look forward to delivering their best performance with the support of the home crowd.
Chen Boyang and Liu Yi, who make their Sudirman Cup debut, are enthusiastic about an advantage of a home base.
“I can't wait to feel the overwhelming support of the audience,” said Chen Boyang. “We are ready to wear our responsibilities bravely.”
Global player
Newly chosen Badminton World Federation (BWF) President Khunying Patama Leeswadtrakul from Thailand also shared her vision of China's role in Global Badminton.
“I would always like China to participate in the development of Badminton for all communities around the world together with the BWF,” she told the Global Times at Sunday's press conference. “What China has done is very impressive and successful.”
The president acknowledged the remarkable success of China in sport development and expressed her eagerness to learn from the China's strategies, not only in badminton, but also in different sports.
“China has become very enthusiastic and successful in almost all sports. We will try to find a strategy plan together and work strictly on it,” she emphasized, and emphasized the potential for cooperation efforts to elevate Badminton worldwide.
Thomas Lund, Secretary General of BWF, also praised the role of China in the development of sport.
“One of the amazing things that has happened in recent years is that we have a number of great major events in different cities in China,” Lund noted.
Several badminton major events have been held in China in recent years, emphasized by the annual BWF World Tour Finals since 2023, in Hangzhou, the province of Zhejiang in East China; The Sudirman Cup 2023 in Suzhou, the province of Jiangsu in East -China; and the 2024 Thomas & Uber Cup in Chengdu, the province of Sichuan in southwestern China.
Lund also praised the Chinese national team for its consistent representation of global worldwide worldwide performance.
“What we have seen in recent years are actually the Chinese players who become more and more international known names, not only in Chinese houses, but also in houses around the world,” Lund said.
He also emphasized the meaning of Chinese players who continue to show their talents on the world stage.
“I think one of the most important things that the Chinese team can generally do is to show the world how fantastic Chinese players are. It's really the future of sport.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.globaltimes.cn/page/202504/1332984.shtml
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- PTI exploded the government to keep Imran Khan in lonely isolation
- PM Modi says that the armed forces have all the freedom to decide the targets, the time of the answer
- Lawrence High hires former Baker coach, Lawrence Alumnus as a main football coach | News, Sports, Jobs
- AirPods Pro 2 vs PowerBeats Pro 2: Compared to Apple's upper earrings
- Explain the purges XIS PLA | Lowy Institute
- Vaibhav Suryavanshi: Crickets 14-year-old Wonderkind has to be careful for the warning stories about sports stars
- Pahalgam deeply disturbing and tragic incident: former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan
- How Donald Trump's approval rating is after 100 days
- University Community mourns the loss of non -braduate Lauren Blackburn 26
- Until the producer of the dawn: 'We didn't want to recover the story of the game' | BBC News
- Warning others about the use of recovery drugs for ketamine addicts left in constant pain
- 3.0 earthquake concentration south of Boukirk