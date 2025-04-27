Chinese badminton team is looking for the 4th consecutive Sudirman Cup title

Chinese mixed doubles Jiang Zhenbang and Wei Yaxin (left) compete in the mixed doubles match against Team Algeria on the Sudirman Cup in Xiamen, the province of Fujian in East -China, on April 27, 2025. Photo: Extrainability of the organizers.

The Chinese National Badminton team started its Sudirman Cup World Mixed Team Badminton Championships on Sunday, with a team with veterans and promising newcomers who strive for an unprecedented fourth consecutive title and a record 14th general championship.

Starting with their campaign for the title on Sunday, the Chinese national team, with adjustments to the team after the Olympic Games in Paris 2024, Team Algeria with a convincing 5-0 in the Xiamen Fenghuang Gymnasium in the Fujian province East China.

The tournament, the first major World Team Badminton event in the construction of the Olympic Games in Los Angeles in 2028, is considered an opportunity for China to test his team.

Mixed team

In the history of the Sudirman Cup, only China, South Korea and Indonesia have claimed the coveted title, with China's dominance in sport being observed by 13 wins. After achieving a three-peak success in Suzhou in 2023, the Chinese team wants to expand their winning series.

Female singles Aas Chen Yufei and double veteran Chen Qingchen took temporary pauses from the court, while the world of men no. 1 Shi Yuqi recovered from a knee injury, and the mixed Doubles couples of Huang Dongping and Feng Yanze, and Jiang Zhenbang and we are.

The ability of both veterans and rookies to quickly find their rhythm in the group stage is crucial for the bid of China's title defense in Xiamen.

Faced with such a heavy competition, the Chinese players remain determined.

“The atmosphere of a team event is very different from that of an individual event,” Heren Singles Ace Shi told reporters. “Playing at home, with teammates who cheered from the sidelines and the public who supports us, it will certainly stimulate our performance on the field.”

Among the double pairs, the young duo of mixed-doubles Jiang Zhenbang and Wei Yaxin, who make their Sudirman Cup debut, are full of expectations.

“I hope to show my best in the tournament and to contribute points to the team,” Wei said before Jiang adds that he is looking forward to contributing to the team on stage.

Jiang Zhenbang comes on 27 April 2025 in the Mixed Doubles match against Team Algeria in the Sudirman Cup in Xiamen, the province of Fujian in East China. Photo: Thanks to the organizers.

Men's double pillars Liang Weikeng and Wang Chang, who are also online sensations for their active personalities, are aimed at properly managing their energy through the permanent campaign.

“We want to play in every game, but we also have to manage our energy well,” said Liang, and noticed that his form is earlier in April in the Asian championships in the Asian championships in the Asian championships.

Huang Dongping and Feng Yanzhe, a few more mixed doubles, have kept an eye on the price.

“Every Sudirman Cup is a unique experience; and this time I will approach the competition with even more strictness,” said Huang.

Women's Doubles World No.1 Pair, Liu Shengshu and Tan Ning, is aware of the pressure and responsibility.

“We want to let go of the pressure and show the power of the youth,” Tan said. After having won the Asian championships, the two are more confident than ever and look forward to delivering their best performance with the support of the home crowd.

Chen Boyang and Liu Yi, who make their Sudirman Cup debut, are enthusiastic about an advantage of a home base.

“I can't wait to feel the overwhelming support of the audience,” said Chen Boyang. “We are ready to wear our responsibilities bravely.”

Global player

Newly chosen Badminton World Federation (BWF) President Khunying Patama Leeswadtrakul from Thailand also shared her vision of China's role in Global Badminton.

“I would always like China to participate in the development of Badminton for all communities around the world together with the BWF,” she told the Global Times at Sunday's press conference. “What China has done is very impressive and successful.”

The president acknowledged the remarkable success of China in sport development and expressed her eagerness to learn from the China's strategies, not only in badminton, but also in different sports.

“China has become very enthusiastic and successful in almost all sports. We will try to find a strategy plan together and work strictly on it,” she emphasized, and emphasized the potential for cooperation efforts to elevate Badminton worldwide.

Thomas Lund, Secretary General of BWF, also praised the role of China in the development of sport.

“One of the amazing things that has happened in recent years is that we have a number of great major events in different cities in China,” Lund noted.

Several badminton major events have been held in China in recent years, emphasized by the annual BWF World Tour Finals since 2023, in Hangzhou, the province of Zhejiang in East China; The Sudirman Cup 2023 in Suzhou, the province of Jiangsu in East -China; and the 2024 Thomas & Uber Cup in Chengdu, the province of Sichuan in southwestern China.

Lund also praised the Chinese national team for its consistent representation of global worldwide worldwide performance.

“What we have seen in recent years are actually the Chinese players who become more and more international known names, not only in Chinese houses, but also in houses around the world,” Lund said.

He also emphasized the meaning of Chinese players who continue to show their talents on the world stage.

“I think one of the most important things that the Chinese team can generally do is to show the world how fantastic Chinese players are. It's really the future of sport.”