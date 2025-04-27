



Columbus, Ohio Second placed UCLA plays for a Big Tennis Tournament title after beating No. 3 Seed Michigan State 4-0 in semi-final-round promotion on Saturday in Auer Tennis Complex. De Bruins compete in the very first tournament of their program as a member of the conference. Second placed UCLA plays for a Big Tennis Tournament title after beating No. 3 Seed Michigan State 4-0 in semi-final-round promotion on Saturday in Auer Tennis Complex. De Bruins compete in the very first tournament of their program as a member of the conference. Giacomo Revelli Earned his second fixed victory on so many days. Were also triumphant for UCLA (15-8) on the Singles courts Kaylan Bigun And Spencer Johnson . The Spartans, who went 10-3 in Big ten Conference Play, fell to 16-9 in general. De Bruins, who previously defeated Michigan State on April 13, won seven games in a row. Each double match stayed on serving deep into the competition. Gianluca Ballotta And Emon Van Praise Sels Keep shining like a tandem and eventually broke Max Sheldon/Mitchell Sheldon for a 7-5 victory. Ballotta/Van Loben Sels is 12-2 together in the game with double match. Johnson and Aadarsh ​​Tripathi Also saved the first and only break of their competition and defeat Danial Rakhmatullayev/Aritotelis Thanos 6-4 on Court 2 to conquer. Johnson/Tripathi remained unbeaten as a few and improved to 4-0. UCLA claimed that four singles first sets, with no. 110 of Loben Sels who tackled the last tackled no. 13 Ozan Baris on Court 2. The Redshirts second -year student from Sacramento, California could not end because the others racing to place points on the scoreboard. No. 32 Johnson took his second victory in so many attempts at the tournament and defeated Mitchell Sheldon 6-2, 6-3 on the field 5. From the line-up of the singles between 2 February and 18 April, Johnson's Back-to-Back victories marked a first for him this year. Bigun also improved to 2-0 on the Singles courts in Postseason promotion and finished no. 102 Max Sheldon with a 6-4, 6-1 count on Court 3. The ranked victory was Bigun's second of the year. In the danger to see his second set reach 5-5 reached, Revelli served with a deuce point up for grabbing. The return of Vuk Radjenovic, however, went to the net and Revelli celebrated his 6-3, 6-4 victory over court 6. Giacomo Revelli sends @uclatennis at the @Bigten Championship Match ?? De Bruins will be confronted on Sunday with host Ohio State in Columbus. pic.twitter.com/dfnhgwmb4t Big Ten Network (@Bigtennetwork) April 26, 2025 De Bruins meet top seeds and organize the Ohio State Sunday for the Big Ten Tournament Championship. First Serve of the Auer Tennis Complex is set at 9 am pt. Tennis match results

Michigan State vs UCLA

26-4-2025 in Columbus, OH

(Auer Tennis Complex) #22 UCLA 4, #21 Michigan State 0 Singles competition

1. #21 Rudy Quan (UCLA) Versus #39 Aritotelis Thanos (MSU) 4-6, 3-1, Unfrequent

2. #110 Emon Van Praise Sels (UCLA) vs. #13 Ozan Baris (MSU) 7-5, 3-2, unfinished

3. Kaylan Bigun (UCLA) Def. #102 Max Sheldon (MSU) 6-4, 6-1

4. Alexander Hoogmartens (UCLA) Versus #111 Matthew Forbes (MSU) 3-6, 5-0, Unfrequent

5. #32 Spencer Johnson (UCLA) Def. Mitchell Sheldon (MSU) 6-2, 6-3

6. Giacomo Revelli (UCLA) Def. Vuk Radjenovic (MSU) 6-3, 6-4 The competition doubles 1. Alexander Hoogmartens / Giacomo Revelli (UCLA) vs. Ozan Baris/Matthew Forbes (MSU) 6-5, unfinished

2. Spencer Johnson / Aadarsh ​​Tripathi (UCLA) Def. Danial Rakhmatullayev/Aritotelis Thanos (MSU) 6-4

3. Gianluca Ballotta / Emon Van Praise Sels (UCLA) Def. Max Sheldon/Mitchell Sheldon (MSU) 7-5 Match notes:

Michigan State 16-9; National ranking #21

UCLA 15-8; National ranking #22

Order of finish: Doubles (2.3); Singles (5,3,6)

