Greater expectations are in order of the National Cricket team of Mens after Stuart Law officially started his two-year coaching trip with the team on Saturday. Based on his role, Law said he was ready for the challenge to raise Nepalese cricket to new heights.

Law, who was appointed at the beginning of April, was in Nepal for the first time on Friday evening. On Saturday morning he was on the cricketry site in Mulpani to judge the players and build a strong team.

The law made clear his intention while spoke with journalists during an event organized by the Cricket Association of Nepal (CAN) in Lower Mulpani to reveal him as head coach.

I don't like losing, I am a bad loser, he said. My main target will be to be eligible for the World Cup 2026 T20.

However, the law was measured by his views, and added that he did not lightly take the CWC League 2, the path to the ODI World Cup 2027. It is especially for a coach to represent his team in the World Cup, he said. The T20 World Cup is near, so we will concentrate on it.

Nepal is confronted with eight opponents in the T20 World Cup Asia-East Asia-Pacific Regional qualifications in Oman in October, with the top three teams entering the tenth edition of the World Cup Mens T20, jointly organized by India and Sri Lanka, from February to March next year.

If the law is successful in Oman, he will bring Nepal to their third T20 World Cup next year. It would be successive world cups for Nepal, who earlier reached the world stage in 2014 and 2024.

No stranger to the subcontinents cricket culture

The law is not new for South Asian cricket, who has already coached Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

We are happy that he [Law] Nepal made his new house, Paras Khadka, secretary at Can, said while he welcomed the law in Mulpani on Saturday. Our vision on the development of Nepalese cricket competitions. He has achieved a lot with large teams and we believe that he can also help Nepal.

Civil servants could say that they will be in discussion with the coach to understand each other well in the coming days. Until yesterday I only got the chance to discuss with Captain Rohit and I can do staff through text messages and e -mails, Law said. Now we will be together.

The law also brings many years of experience with coaching outside of South Asia. A cricket World Cup-Tweede in 1996 with Australia as a player, Law also led the teams of the West Indies (2018-19) and the United States (2024) As head coach.

The law suggested that he was well aware of Nepals, wants to be a test-playing nation. Test Cricket is a great ambition, but it takes time, he said. We first have to set up a correct structure in the team, and below, added, referring to the need to develop a cricket culture from the ground.

Subtle changes

As soon as the law arrived in Mulpani, he was brought for the media for his first press conference as a fake coach. He fought against a cold and seemed enthusiastic to go to the company.

I want to see the boys' mentality, Law said, referring to the core camp. There are senior, junior, as well as players of the next generation in action.

In the camp, 52 players, who are divided into four teams of 13 each, will play a friendly tournament, in the presence of the law. It will be held between April 26 and May 3 in a double round-Robin layout on the two grounds in Mulpani.

The camp was the brainchild of the cans. We had planned this for a while, Khadka told the post.

The law is happy with the initiation. The camp will enable him to know his players better, he said. The previous history of players will also matter, but this camp is important, said Law. There may not be huge but subtle changes in Nepals team.

Sharki hits a ton to welcome the new coach

As soon as the press meeting was packed, Law came into the ground and met his players in the 52-men camp. Aasif Sheikh-guided team Green and Dependra Singh Airee-guided team Yellow were then warming up for their competition of the day.

Airees team first hit. While the openers offered a solid start, the middle order could not continue the momentum and she were all out on 196 runs By 46 overs. Rupesh Kumar Singh scored half a century, while Bhurtel shortage of six points for his 50.

Singh also grabbed two wickets and Lalit Narayan Rajbanshi, Kamal Singh Airee and Dipsendra, while Bhurtel chose one because team Green could score only 179 runs before he was paid out in 43.1 Overs.

In the meantime, the law was welcomed with a stunning century by Bhim Sharki in the days that there is another competition Upper Mulpani. Sharki, Van Sandep Lamichhanes team Red, scored 126 points of 104 balls (13 four, 2 sixes) before he was extended with only two balls left in the first inning.

Aarif Sheikh also scored a 50 for Team Red, while Rohit Kumar Paudelels Team Blue had to chase a formidable 348 runs. But Paudels -stroke people could not be resistant to Teamrodes Sharp bowling attack, and was bundled for 148 runs in 31.1 Overs.