



Since 1967, the Canada Games have been a symbol of something that is only larger than sport. They are a celebration of Canadian identity, a space where unity, resilience and hope come to life due to the power of young athletes. At Table Tennis Canada we see the in -depth impact of the Canada Games every day. We see it in the excitement of a player who pulls their territorial jacket for the first time. In the determination of a coach who leads their athlete through national competition. In the pride of families and communities that come together to cheer, support and believe. Nowadays, more than ever, we are reminded why the Canada Games matter. The Canada Games are an unknown force that together bring provinces and areas in a shared experience that celebrates our diversity and strengthens our national connection. They promote relationships between communities, athletes, coaches, civil servants and volunteers, relationships built on mutual respect, pride and connectedness. They build resilience. In every match played, young athletes learn to be persistent, adapting and finding strength in themselves and each other in every challenge. It is not just to stand on top of a stage, it is about long standing in moments of adversity and getting up stronger together. The games also offer something rarer: a platform for empathy and hope. In a often divided world, the Canada games create moments of understanding, compassion and shared celebration, where the real victories are people. Their estate extends much further than the last whistle. The games ignore community spirit, mobilize more than 140,000 volunteers in their history, build local pride, participation and a feeling of goal. They leave lasting prints in every host city, from new arenas and paths to revitalized programs and economic investments. In table tennis, the Canada games are a stepping stone, not only in the direction of athletic success, but also for personal growth. For many it is the first taste to represent their house on a national stage. It is where potential is realized, trust is built and dreams are fueled. But beyond the medals and milestones, the Canada Games remind us of what we are really building: a stronger, more connected, more compassionate Canada. At a time when unity, resilience and connectedness are more important than ever, we are proudly next to the Canada Games Council to say: More than ever, Canada needs the Canada Games. Because when we invest in young people, in communities and in the spirit of sport, not only athletes built, the future of Canadas were building.

