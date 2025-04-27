



Gloucestershires Thriving Seniors Section hopes to go into force as the new competitive season starts on Tuesday. A total of ten men's representatives will go up the field this summer with around 160 players who are registered to proudly attract their provincial shirts. This year, Gloucestershire will select a second XI of the 70s for the first time and has also introduced a fourth XI of more than 50 years in the respective provincial competition after testing the water with a handful of friendly competitions 12 months ago. These parties complement four existing teams of more than 60s that help offer a wide range of representative cricket for players who, not so long ago, would otherwise have hung their boots and in many cases walked from the sport. Chairman Razi Ahmed said: It is great to see that so many more people become involved in seniors cricket and for Gloucestershires seniors section to grow this way. Consciousness has certainly increased, that is a great help, while the physical and mental health benefits of continuing to play are clear. We have worked hard to create something is as inclusive as it can be possible, and also covers both the north and the south of the province. We created a new role of players' relationship a year ago and Phil Edge worked hard behind the scenes in terms of recruitment and player welfare, where people's needs are understood. And we have also created a club related position that Ian Robson accepted. He finds clubs that can organize our home games, and that helps to further spread the word across the province, because more and more is now emerging. Sponsors quickly came on board with eight companies that are now represented when playing shirts, while the senior section has also signed a three-year kit deal with Gray Nicolls that ensures that all members look. Razi added: we want to be one of the best senior sections in the country in terms of the way we are organized and set up. Created something that people feel a large part of, where they belong, and it goes beyond cricket because we also have golf and paddle groups that are extremely popular. Gloucestershire had the unique distinction of last year and offering England captains for all three senior international teams Richard Trotman (more than 50), Ed Gordon Lennox (forty) and John Evans (more than 70). That performance was celebrated during the seniors end of the season dinner when about 14 players who had completed a century of performances received special caps. And there was a prize for productive opener Keith Daniels to celebrate the passing of a remarkable 250 game monument for Gloucestershire. Razi said: it's more than just a game … Playing for our seniors cricket is a way of life that brings people together. Gloucestershire More than 60s open their bid for awards with a trip to Devon on Shillingstone with the 60s 2nd -Gastheer Oxfordshire in Stowell Park and the 4th Entertainen Wales, in Birdlip.

